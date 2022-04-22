5 best high refresh rate gaming monitors in 2022

For competitive gaming, high refresh rate monitors are a necessity. You can get an edge over your competition if you see your enemies faster and smoother. Gaming monitors have the least latency, fastest refresh rates, and features like AMD's FreeSync and Nvidia's G-Sync to make the screen look as smooth as possible.

People have always discussed whether the human eye can see beyond 60 frames per second, the truth is, yes. If you have ever experienced a 360Hz screen, you will realize how smooth monitors can get and how beautiful games can look if played in high resolution.

5 best high refresh rate gaming monitors today

1) Acer Predator XB253QGX

Acer Predator XB253QGX (Image via Amazon)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 25-inch / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.5ms

This monitor has a screen that is vibrant, saturated, and has brighter whites with dark blacks which accurately represent the colors. With an LED screen, this is the fastest IPS monitor you can get today, minimizing latency to 0.5ms. 240Hz is not the fastest refresh rate on the market, but this monitor is an appealing option, especially at an affordable price.

2) Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo

Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo (Image via Amazon)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 49-inch / 32:9 Resolution 5120 x 1440 Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms

A curved 49-inch display is as grand as it can get. It is a top-tier gaming monitor that will cover your entire peripheral vision with more than seven million pixels in front of you.

It has all the top features a monitor can have with a 1 millisecond response time coupled with a refresh rate of 240Hz. It offers future-proofing as well with an HDMI 2.1 interface which is yet to become standard in the industry. This is a unique monitor that will make your setup look extravagent. The only downside is that consoles do not support the ultrawide aspect ratio and resolution of this monitor.

3) MSI Oculux NXG253R

MSI Oculux NXG253R (Image via Amazon)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 24.5-inch / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 360Hz Response Time 1ms

A refresh rate of 360Hz is as fast as it can get as of today's technological standards and if you couple this monitor with the fastest peripherals and PCs, you will stand out in the competition and will have a serious advantage.

Some would say that 1080p is a downside, but for esports, high graphics isn't a necessity. Professionals esports players play games like CS: GO, Valorant and DOTA in the lowest settings to achieve the highest frame rates.

4) ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN (Image via Amazon)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 24.5-inch / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 360Hz Response Time 1ms

Designed for esports, this IPS panel also has the fastest refresh rate of 360Hz and a 1 millisecond response time. With support for HDR10 and G-sync, games will be tear-free and have accurate colors. As monitors tend to get hot, a heatsink is installed at the back of the product which will help keep it cool during long gaming sessions.

Asus is releasing an updated monitor of this series, Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN, which will have the same specifications but with a higher resolution of 2560 x 1440. It is expected to be released this year.

5) Alienware 25 AW2521H

Alienware 25 AW2521H (Image via Alienware)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 25-inch / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 360Hz Response Time 1ms

Advertised with a dynamic range of 8000:1, it means this monitor will have the most vibrant and saturated colors paired with a high refrest rate panel. Alienware is known to design the most modern and stylish-looking products and has done the same with this one.

The RGB coordinated ring-shaped back and 5-inch height adjustment make it a great mix of design and comfort. It has a G-sync chip that supports Nvidia Reflex and is designed to reduce input lag, which is also compatible with AMD's FreeSync.

