5 best Herman Miller gaming chairs to buy in 2022

Yet to assert its dominance in the gaming chair domain, Herman Miller is a renowned name in the premium office chair market. Herman Miller chairs are popular for being ergonomic and are perfect for long sitting sessions. Though mostly adored by office workers, there exists a certain segment of gamers who prefer these professional and modern-looking chairs to typical bucket gaming chairs.

Alongside a range of gaming chairs, Herman Miller also offers a gaming desk and monitor arm. Moreover, the brand is contributing to a greater cause by recycling ocean-bound plastics in their products and production process. Most of their chairs are designed by the experts at Studio 7.5 in Berlin, and here are the five best Herman Miller gaming chairs in 2022.

5 best Herman Miller gaming chairs you should consider buying today

5) Gaming Edition Sayl

91% recyclable

3D intelligent elastomer back

Design isnpired by Golden Gate Bridge

350 lbs weight capacity

The cheapest chair on the list is the Herman Miller Gaming Edition Sayl. Not to be confused with a normal Sayl, this chair belongs to the special range of gaming chairs from Herman Miller. Sayl's mesh design is inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. The unframed 3D intelligent suspension back features dynamic elastomer strands for maximum flexibility.

There is no PVC (polyvinyl chloride) involved in the making of this gaming chair; the material used here is 91 percent recyclable. Another thing that adds to the appeal of this product is the molded foam-topped seats, which, with Sync Fabric, ensure a comfortable long-term gaming experience.

Starting from $945.00

4) Mirra 2

Gradated polymer seat

AireWeave 2 seat mesh

Die-cast aluminum base

350 lbs weight capacity

Mirra 2 is one of the most flexible chairs from Herman Miller and provides great movement space and comfort. There are two options in terms of back suspension: Butterfly suspension back and TriFlex polymer back.

The ultra-responsive Butterfly Back is a combination of fabric layer and polymer veins, a dynamic hybrid structure that works like a suspension membrane. The Loop Spine in this chair provides torsional flex, and the the Harmonic 2 tilt offers a smooth and balanced reclining experience.

Passive PostureFit sacral support helps in keeping the user's spine properly aligned. The MicrobeCare antimicrobial coating in Mirra 2 stools protects products from odor, stain, mold, mildew, algae, and bacteria. With minimal regular cleaning, this coating can last up to 12 years.

Starting from $1,070.00

3) Cosm

Auto-Harmonic Tilt

Intercept Suspension

Flexible frame

350 lbs weight capacity

Cosm is another chair from Herman Miller with a sophisticated ergonomic design that instantly responds to the user's body, movement, and posture. Its Auto-Harmonic Tilt, Intercept Suspension, and flexible frame work together to provide an excellent sitting experience.

The Auto-Harmonic Tilt instantly automatically provides balanced support and movement according to specific body types and postures. Furthermore, the chair's Elastomeric Intercept Suspension eliminates the space between the seat and the back, adjusting to the user’s body and providing dynamic spinal support. And lastly, the strong but flexible frame supports the user’s body weight without causing any uneasiness.

Starting from $1395.00

2) Gaming Edition Aeron

Harmonic 2 Tilt technology

PostureFit SL technology

Breathable 8Z Pellicle fabric

350 lbs weight capacity

Gaming Edition Aeron is, again, the gaming version of the normal Aeron office chair. With eight support zones and fully adjustable arms, height, and recline, the Aeron gaming chair facilitates premium comfort.

Made with recycled plastic from the ocean, Aeron is now more sustainable towards the environment than ever. The onyx color option is the darkest and most eco-friendly shade that Studio 7.5 has ever worked with and it goes well with every kind of gaming setup.

This ergonomic gaming chair is breathable as well as supportive suspension, patented back support, and forward seat angle adjustment offers gamers support even when they are leaning into the monitor.

The breathable fabric of the Aeron gaming chair keeps the user's back cool and comfortable throughout long gaming sessions. Additionally, its Indoor Advantage Gold certification ensures that this chair releases the least amount of volatile organic compounds, keeping the environment safe.

Priced at $1695.00

1) Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody

Copper-infused cooling foam

Backfit Adjustment technology

100% polyester

300 lbs weight capacity

Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody is currently one of the most advanced gaming chairs in the market right now. It is a product of the combined efforts of Logitech and Herman Miller.

The Embody gaming chair is designed using the suggestions of 30 physicians and scholars of vision, ergonomics, biomechanics, and physical therapy to provide the best seating experience. The Backfit Adjustment technology automatically adjusts to the user's spine’s unique shape and movements.

The new copper-infused cooling foam technology spreads heat quickly and more dynamically. Even its pressure distribution offers better balance and proper blood flow. With two spring layers, one mat layer, and one foam layer covered in Sync fabric, the four-layer seat with elastic suspension guarantees ultimate comfort.

This 100-percent-polyester material is tested for color burn, abrasion durability, ultra-violet light resistance, and flame resistance.

Priced at $1795.00

