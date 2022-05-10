5 best gaming chairs for PlayStation 5 in 2022

Gaming chairs are essential to a gaming setup. It is sad how often gamers misjudge their values.

A proper gaming chair is needed to carry on those long gaming sessions. Otherwise, they might cause minor to severe injuries like carpal tunnel, spinal dysfunction, and joint degeneration.

Also, these days, gaming chairs have become more advanced, thanks to the latest technology, better ergonomics, and craftsmanship.

Before buying a gaming chair, several aspects need to be considered: material, weight capacity, extra features, and many more. To ease this hectic task of choosing a good gaming chair, here are five of the best gaming chairs for PS5 in 2022.

Five most beneficial gaming chairs for PS5

1) Noblechairs Epic

Synthetic leather/real leather/high-tech faux leather/fabric

4D armrests

Cold foam cushions

265 lbs capacity

Noblechairs is a brand famous for making affordable, good-quality gaming chairs, and Epic is no exception. This product comes with four material options: synthetic leather, real leather, high-tech faux leather, and fabric.

4D armrests provide better posture, while the deformation-resistant cold cured foam is super comfortable.

Robust aluminum base, class 4 hydraulic gas lift, and 60mm casters can take up to 265 lbs while going easy on hard and soft flooring. Noblechairs Epic comes with several exciting color schemes and themes, especially the synthetic leather Fallout Nuka Cola edition, which is as good as it gets.

Starting from $379.99

2) AKRacing Masters Series Max

PU leather

4D armrests

High-density mold shaping foam

400 lbs capacity

AKRacing Masters Series Max is one of the best gaming chairs made for big and tall guys. The cover is made of PU leather, while the 4D armrests provide better movement.

And high-density mold shaping foam padding ensures a comfortable seating experience. It comes with an adjustable headrest and lumbar cushion.

Being an XL size gaming chair, the Masters Series Max's build quality is very rigid. With an extra heavy-duty gas lift and a high-tensile aluminum base, this gaming chair can support up to 400 lbs.

The AKRacing Masters Series Max meets ANSI and exceeds BIFMA standards. It also comes with a minimum of five years of manufacturer warranty.

Starting from $488.31

3) Vertagear SL5000

PUC synthetic faux leather

4D armrests

UPHR foam cushions

260 lbs capacity

The SL5000 is a premium gaming chair series from Vertagear. It is made out of PUC synthetic faux leather, which provides the comfort of PU while maintaining the durability of synthetic leather.

There is also a HygennX model with a Midnight Blue color scheme. It comes with coffee fiber padding alongside PUC, which allows for more breathability and less odor.

The Ultra Premium High Resilience (UPHR) foam is a high-density foam that can withstand 62% more weight per cubic foot than any other foam. The PU-coated Penta RS1 casters work perfectly on smooth and rough surfaces.

The 4D armrest, lumbar, and neck pillow ensure a comfortable long-term sitting experience. The Vertagear SL5000 can support up to 260 lbs.

Starting from $224.18

4) Secretlab Omega

Prime 2.0 PU leather/SoftWeave Plus fabric/NAPA leather

4D armrests

Cold-cure foam

240 lbs capacity

Secretlab Omega is one of the most popular gaming chair series of all time. Many professional gamers and streamers rely on it for its premium design and greater reliability.

This product comes with three material options: Prime 2.0 PU leather, SoftWeave Plus fabric, and NAPA leather. The Secretlab Omega has a vast selection of color schemes and themes.

In particular, the PU leather version comes with various themes related to esports teams, movies, series, video games, and many more. The Omega comes with 4D armrests to protect wrists from severe injuries like carpal tunnel.

The ADC12 aluminum wheelbase with class 4 gas hydraulics and XL PU-covered wheels can support up to 240 lbs.

Starting from $414.00

5) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

NEO Hybrid leatherette/SoftWeave Plus fabric/NAPA leather

ADC12 wheelbase

Cold-cure foam

395 lbs capacity

The Titan Evo is the top-tier gaming chairs line-up from the renowned brand, Secretlab. The Titan Evo 2022 is supposed to combine the best of both Titan and Omega.

The Titan Evo comes with three material options: NEO Hybrid leatherette, SoftWeave Plus fabric, and NAPA leather. There are three sizes: small, regular, and XL. The XL is built to carry extra weight at a max capacity of 395 lbs.

The 4D armrests with Cloudswaap, cold cure foam, 165° reclining backrest, neck pillow, and the patent-pending 4-way L-ADAPT lumbar support system support provide next-level comfort. The Titan Evo comes with various themes and color schemes, like the Omega.

The ADC12 wheelbase and XL PU-coated casters promise ultimate durability.

Starting from $519

