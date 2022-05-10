5 best gaming headphones for Valorant in 2022

Gaming headphones are an essential piece of gear in every gamer's arsenal. Good gaming headphones always pay off, whether to enjoy the stunning ambiance in story mode or to hear the footsteps and gunshots of enemies in multiplayer shooters. This is why brands like Corsair, Logitech, Razer, and Asus are constantly competing to provide the best gaming headsets at reasonable prices.

Especially when it comes to esports titles like PUBG, Valorant, Warzone, and Fortnite, having a decent pair of gaming headphones is compulsory. When buying gaming headphones, there are many things to consider: channels, connectivity options, lighting schemes, frequency response range, impedance, and noise-cancellation options.

Explore these gaming headphones to play Valorant

5) Razer BlackShark V2

TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers

32 Ω impedance

12 Hz -28 kHz frequency response

HyperClear cardioid mic

BlackShark V2 is a pair of premium gaming headphones from the renowned gaming peripherals brand, Razer.

and peripherals brand, Razer. BlackShark V2 comes with Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers with 32 Ω impedance and 12 Hz -28 kHz frequency response range, providing crystal clear audio. The removable Razer HyperClear Cardioid mic has advanced mic control features, and the USB sound card works just perfectly. It also comes with a two-year manufacturer's warranty. This gaming headset comes in four color schemes.

Ultra-soft FlowKnit memory foam ear cushions ensure the ultimate comfort throughout these long gaming sessions. The highlighted feature of BlackShark V2 is the THX Spatial Audio activated via Razer’s Synapse 3, providing pinpoint, accurate positional sound and an immersive gaming experience.

The BlackShark V2 is connected to the USB sound card using the detachable long-lasting Razer SpeedFlex Cable. It is the perfect gaming headset for people who prefer a minimal and straightforward look over flashy RGB lighting.

Priced at $79.99

4) Logitech G733

PRO-G 40mm drivers

39 Ω impedance

20 Hz-20 kHz frequency response

Blue VO!CE cardioid mic

Logitech G733 is one of the best wireless gaming headphones out there. The Logitech PRO-G 40 mm drivers in this headset have 39 Ω impedance and a 20 Hz-20 kHz frequency response range.

The next-gen DTS Headphone:X v2.0 certification ensures a surround sound gaming experience. The design of this gaming headset is amazing and the material used is very lightweight, flexible and long-lasting. The fabric-covered dual-layer memory foam contours around the ears and reduces stress points.

Logitech G733 comes in five color schemes. The reversible suspension straps and mic covers can also be customized. The Full-Spectrum LightSync RGB LEDs are addressable via the G Hub software.

One of the main features of this gaming headset is the Discord certified Blue VO!CE cardioid mic system. This wireless gaming headset has a battery life of 29 hours without lighting and 20 hours with default lighting. It also comes with a two-year manufacturer's warranty.

Priced at $144.99

3) Corsair Virtuoso

50mm neodymium drivers

32Ω impedance

20 Hz-40 kHz frequency response

Omni-directional mic

Corsair Virtuoso is a great pair of gaming headphones. Precisely tuned high-density 50mm neodymium drivers with 32Ω impedance and 20 Hz-40 kHz frequency response range provide a phenomenal high-fidelity 7.1 surround listening experience. The detachable Discord certified Omni-directional broadcast quality mic works just fine.

In terms of looks, Virtuoso is a gorgeous gaming headset with three color options and RGB LEDs addressed via the iCUE software. The high-capacity lithium-ion battery lasts for 20 hours, and users can listen while charging via USB.

Memory foam earcups along with a lightweight headband ensure a comfortable user experience. Corsair Virtuoso has a wide variety of connectivity options: Slipstream Wireless connection with 60ft range and IFS technology, high-fidelity 24bit / 96kHz USB connection, 3.5mm wired connection to connect with DACs and audio devices.

Smart sleep and awake technology use an internal accelerometer to turn the device off and on while the user puts it down and or puts it back on.

Priced at $179.00

2) HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

HyperX dual-chamber 50mm drivers

65Ω impedance

13 Hz-27 kHz frequency response

Electret condenser microphone

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming headphones. The HyperX dual-chamber neodymium magnet 50mm drivers with 65Ω impedance and 13 Hz-27 kHz frequency response range reduce distortion and add more clarity.

The detachable noise-canceling electret condenser microphone is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. This is another non-RGB gaming headphone with the iconic HyperX red-black and two other color schemes.

The Cloud Alpha headset comes with HyperX's award-winning red memory foam, aluminum expanded headband and softer, pliable leatherette, providing unmatched comfort. It can also be connected using the detachable braided cable with convenient in-line audio control.

The DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio ensures a surround gaming experience. Cloud Alpha packs a massive 300 hours of battery life.

Priced at $199.99

1) SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDac

40mm neodymium drivers

32Ω impedance

10 Hz-40 kHz frequency response

ClearCast bidirectional microphone

SteelSeries Arctis Pro with GameDac is the top pick for gaming headphones. This gaming headset powered by DTS Headphone:X v2.0 supported 40mm high-density neodymium magnet drivers with 32Ω impedance and 10 Hz-40 kHz frequency response range.

This gaming headset gives a crystal-clear surround sound gaming experience. Discord certified Arctis ClearCast bidirectional noise-canceling microphone is widely recognized as one of the best gaming mics.

This combo also contains the legendary ESS Sabre 9018 Reference DAC alongside the gaming headphones. A high-fidelity digital to analog converter with 121 dB of dynamic range and -115 dB THD+N makes the individual sound effects more distinct and pinpoint and accurate positional cues.

The OLED touch screen on GameDAC brings various controls like volume, chat mix, equalizer, Hi-Res mode, and stream mixer to the users' fingertips. Luxurious polished steel-aluminum alloy frame with ski goggle fabric suspension headband and Airweave fabric ear cushions provide amazing comfort.

Priced at $231.66

