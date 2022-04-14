5 best budget headsets under $200 to buy in 2022

A gaming headset should always have a mix of excellent audio output, comfortable enough to last long gaming sessions, and a microphone that can convey call-outs to teammates perfectly. At the same time, gaming headsets should not only be designed for gaming, but we also use our PCs for multiple reasons, like watching films or listening to music, so the best headset would be adaptable for all sounds.

Headsets to consider in 2022 if you're tight on your budget

5 budget headsets to buy in 2022:

HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Astro Gaming A40 TR

Logitech G Pro X

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 500

Razer Kraken V3 Pro

5) HyperX Cloud II Wireless

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless (Image via HyperX)

HyperX Cloud was one of the greatest headphones with price in mind, and now HyperX has one-upped itself with Cloud II Wireless. The closed-back design has extra bass without losing out on its clarity. The 7.1 system sounds excellent while playing games with multiple sounds playing at once.

The mic is good enough for its price tag, and its battery is ample, lasting over 30 hours with the ability to charge with a USB-C cable. Overall, the best headset you can get for $150.

4) Astro Gaming A40 TR

The Astro Gaming A40 TR (Image via Amazon)

This is a lightweight, durable headset with an excellent mic that offers noise cancelation, so if there is a lot of background noise at your place, the mic will not catch it. These headphones provide balanced sounds specifically designed for gaming, and the company's Astro Audio V2 offers a smooth and extended frequency spectrum for true sounds.

It has a 3.5mm jack which provides connectivity with almost every device from your phone to your console. Though there are different versions for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, they are all similarly priced and compatible with other consoles. The price of the headset is $129.99 on the official website.

3) Logitech G Pro X

The Logitech G Pro X (Image via Amazon)

Logitech always makes the best-in-class sound quality for their headphones, and this one is no exception. It has a great design while being just as comfortable and with a 7.1 surround sound system, it really is a catch for $100.

Some would argue that its mic does not sound the best, but Logitech has a Blue Voice technology feature, which includes a noise reducer and compressor, which helps create cleaner communication. If you need more of a reason to buy this headset, the most renowned gamer in the industry, Shroud, uses these headphones every day, but a wireless version for which you'd need to pay $100 more.

2) EPOS Sennheiser GSP 500

The EPOS Sennheiser GSP 500 (Image via Amazon)

This headset is the most unique-looking one on this list as it has an open-back earcup design and provides more of a natural sound with a wider soundscape. It also helps to keep your ears cool, hear your surroundings, and not ignore your mom's shouts.

It has cross-compatibility between all gaming consoles and cables with optimized impedance, which is ideal for low-power devices. The mic is a lift-to-mute design that is really convenient when you talk to someone personally and in-game. This headphone justifies its $150 price tag fully.

1) Razer Kraken V3 Pro

The Razer Kraken V3 Pro (Image via Amazon)

Razer usually never disappoints, nor have they with the Kraken V3 Pro, a $199 headset which it completely justifies with the number of features they have included in this one. It's wireless, has RGB, a detachable mic, and is comfortable to wear with an extra feature called Hypersense, which is a haptic technology rattling your head with its heavy bass. It has the best battery life as well, lasting up to 45 hours on one charge.

Moreover, a 7.1 surround sound system with its volume controls on the body, volume wheel, mute-unmute button, and a haptic level button which increases or decreases the haptic levels according to your wants. This headphone also comes with a THX spatial audio software which you can use to make your own sound profiles using the EQ balancer and edit the mic input to change the way you sound.

Razer has three other versions of the Kraken V3, one without Hypersense and one wired with Hypersense, with varying prices down to $70.

Edited by R. Elahi