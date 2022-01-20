6 best PlayStation VR games to revisit in 2022

It's been over half a decade since the launch of PlayStation VR. Like other virtual reality headsets of the time, it tried to immerse gamers in a 3D world by producing two images simultaneously, one for each eye.

But unlike the competition, whose headsets required a high-end PC with a near top-of-the-line CPU-GPU combo, all the PlayStation VR required was a PS4.

The design of the PlayStation VR wasn't anything radically new at the time, but it looked clean, minimalist, and felt premium.

Inside the headset was a 5.7-inch OLED screen with a 1920x1080 resolution. It offered a 100-degree field of view and a 120Hz refresh rate with less than 18ms latency in an effort to reduce nausea. It also included a headphone jack with support for 3D audio.

1) Star Wars: Battlefront (X-Wing VR Mission)

Star Wars Battlefront X-wing VR Mission (Image via EA)

The Star Wars: Battlefront X-Wing Mission DLC catapults you headlong into the action, lighting up the screen with laser fire, explosions, and immerses oneself into the darkness of the vast space. It's one of the finest space experiences in VR for anyone who's ever wondered what being a Star Wars pilot felt like.

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release Date: December 2016

Metacritic Rating: 73/100

2) Batman Arkham VR

Batman Arkham VR (Image via Wallpaper Access)

One of the hottest VR games at E3 2016, Batman Arkham VR is a lot more than your average VR game. It is Rocksteady's 3D-rendered take on some of the most iconic Batman locales, like Wayne Manor and the Batcave. They are beautifully crafted and make for a very immersive experience as the caped crusader.

Publisher: WB Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: October 2016

Metacritic Rating: 74/100

3) DREAMS

DREAMS (Image via PlayStation Store)

VR has expanded many preexisting experiences and even spawned some new ones, but what about something the player just thought of? That's where Dreams comes in and takes user-generated content to a new level, making it the main USP. In Dreams, the world is your canvas. From exploration to zombie apocalypses, one can create their dream (or nightmare), or download some of the professional-grade creations uploaded by other users.

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: February 2020

Metacritic Rating: 89/100

4) Farpoint

Farpoint (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Farpoint is a sci-fi action shooter, where you (and your buddy) play as one or two astronauts who crash-landed on a hostile planet full of creatures wanting to kill you. Although the plot might sound generic, the USP of the game is the excellent implementation of the PlayStation VR headset and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller. The combo offers precise control over one's aim while fostering a tangible sense of holding a gun, all while introducing new gunplay mechanics that take full advantage of VR.

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: May 2017

Metacritic Rating: 71/100

5) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first in the series to use the first-person perspective, Resident Evil 7 reinvented the much-loved franchise, returning it to its survival horror roots and away from more action-based gameplay of its predecessor.

The switch to first person, along with VR capabilities and immersive audio design, makes for an unforgettable and unnerving experience.

Publisher: CAPCOM

Release Date: January 2017

Metacritic Rating: 86/100

