How to pick the best headset for gaming in 2022

Out of various gaming peripherals, headsets have become one of the most important units to level up one’s overall gaming performance.

For instance, a gaming keyboard or mouse is advantageous for many because of the faster response time and durability they come along with. When the peripherals are good enough for a PC, many players make the mistake of neglecting when buying a headset to get all the sound information in a game.

Logitech G @LogitechG 🎧 🖱 🎮



Favorite piece of gear on your setup? 📸 brunosombra_ (IG) 🎧 🖱 🎮Favorite piece of gear on your setup? 📸 brunosombra_ (IG) https://t.co/ognpCu5k9e

To fit with the standards of gaming peripherals in 2022, this article will focus on all of the factors to consider when purchasing a headset for gaming, including sound quality, feel, and other key features to look out for.

Tips to know before buying a gaming headset in 2022

Two types of headphones are preferable when playing video games, one with stereo output and another with 7.1 output. Both these types of headphones have their use cases and slightly differ from player to player experience.

Many gamers who play competitive games prefer using stereo headsets for getting more directional information. While on the other hand, 7.1 output headsets are most used by players who like to immerse themselves in various games and enjoy every moment in them.

R Λ Z Ξ R @Razer The perfect blend of style and performance. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White Edition features a sleek ergonomic form-factor and flowknit memory foam ear cushions to provide all-day auditory bliss. Learn more: rzr.to/bsv2pro-white The perfect blend of style and performance. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro White Edition features a sleek ergonomic form-factor and flowknit memory foam ear cushions to provide all-day auditory bliss. Learn more: rzr.to/bsv2pro-white https://t.co/obkU4mtdML

Another thing that should be well kept in mind is that headsets come with various connector types, like the traditional 3.5mm audio jack, USB, and Bluetooth. USB and 3.5mm audio jack headphones are preferable for competitive gaming as both are wired and have less latency than Bluetooth.

Looking at other features, noise cancellation is a hugely popularized technology for headphones and gets beneficial for those who want to get an uninterrupted audio experience without any outside noise.

For comfort, it is best to use a soft ear cushion headset that wraps tightly around the ears giving a comfortable and focused gameplay experience.

Also Read Article Continues below

Microphones are one of the most concerning parts of a headset, as some might have a microphone that doesn’t perform too well. However, that is barely an issue that can be improved with various computer software like VoiceMeeter and Nvidia Broadcast.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar