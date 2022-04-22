Gaming laptops are one of the newest additions to the esports market. One can play high-quality games without freezing or lagging, providing the finest gaming experience possible. In gaming laptops, firms such as Asus, Dell, and Razer have strongholds in the industry.

Razer has consistently manufactured excellent gaming laptops that improve your gaming experience significantly. These laptops, which are aimed towards esports and online gaming, contain ample storage, a long battery life, and a powerful CPU, among other features. This article will attempt to analyze the top 5 Razer gaming laptops of 2022.

5 best Razer gaming laptops in 2022

Razer Blade Stealth 13

Razer Blade Pro 17

Razer Blade 15

Razer Blade 14

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model

5) Razer Blade Stealth 13

CPU: Intel Core 11th-gen

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Blade Stealth 13 foregoes several standard spec boosts in lieu of a slew of seemingly insignificant cosmetic changes. The latest 4.9mm 'Micro Edge' bezels in gaming laptops are 60 percent thinner than their predecessors, given the low-profile laptop display boundaries that look as modern as they are.

The chassis is made of a high-grade aluminum material carved out of a single block of metal, making it even more sturdy.

4) Razer Blade Pro 17

CPU: Intel Core 11th-gen

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3080

RAM: 32 GB

Storage: 1 TB SSD

The Blade Pro 17 is ideal for anyone who wants the most out of their portable hardware and is not concerned with carrying a bag.

The Pro combines the latest in component technology, including graphics cards up to the Nvidia RTX 3080 with a fantastic 4K touch screen, producing an absolute beast. This model has mechanical switches with responsive keystrokes that are scarce in other models.

3) Razer Blade 15

CPU: Intel Core 11th-gen

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: 32 GB

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Blade 15 has a wide range of hardware options, which is one of its main selling points. Regardless of the player’s GPU and display preferences, the Razer Blade 15 is a powerful computer, especially for such a small laptop, with plenty of quality of life features.

Powerful speakers, a beautifully tactile keyboard with full RGB lighting, a responsive touchpad, and a large display screen propel it to the top of its class, where games like Arena of Valor and PUBG can be played with ease.

2) Razer Blade 14

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3080

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 1 TB SSD

With excellent specifications and customizations, Blade 14 is one of the best gaming laptops on the market. The smaller form factor of this laptop, which was released just before the Slimline Design Revolution took hold, makes it a great everyday worker while also providing superb gaming performance.

It is ideal for high-resolution PC games, with high-end specifications, including a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and an RTX 3080 GPU.

1) Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model

R Λ Z Ξ R @Razer The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model provides desktop quality performance in a lightweight and portable form factor. Even our friends over at @Reviewed say “It’s undeniably one of the best laptops money can buy.” Check out their full review here: reviewed.com/laptops/conten… The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model provides desktop quality performance in a lightweight and portable form factor. Even our friends over at @Reviewed say “It’s undeniably one of the best laptops money can buy.” Check out their full review here: reviewed.com/laptops/conten… https://t.co/KOKCLxkzK3

CPU: Intel Core i7-10875H

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

The Blade 15 Advanced Model is a gaming force majeure, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and 16 GB RAM. The Blade 15 Advanced Model continues to impress, whether it is playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider or PUBG.

The Blade consistently outperformed the average premium gaming laptop in terms of frames per second, demonstrating true performance constancy. Its stunning thin-and-light chassis is stunning to look at. Without a question, it is one of the best gaming laptops to purchase in 2022.

Edited by Saman