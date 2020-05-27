Best Graphics Cards under Rs 15,000

Best Graphics card under 15k GTX 1650 Super

Graphics cards or GPUs are essential components in PCs if one wishes to run games at a decent FPS.

Most of the recent games require graphics cards to run smoothly without any frame drops.

However, a graphics card happens to be one of the most expensive components in a computer. A lot of gamers wonder if they can get an excellent graphics card under Rs 15,000.

On that note, here is a list of graphics cards that cost Rs 15000 or less.

Graphic Cards under Rs 15,000

GTX 1650 Super

GTX 1650 Super is one of the best graphics cards one can get in the price range of Rs 15000 or less.

GTX 1650 Super was launched in November 2019. This graphics card has a base frequency of 1530 MHz and a power consumption of 100 W, which is quite less compared to other GPUs.

It has a 4 GB DDR6 Memory. It can run most of the new games at medium to high settings at a pretty good FPS.

RX 580

RX 580 is a fabulous graphics card from the AMD Radeon series. Released in April 2017, this graphics card has held quite well against its newer counterparts.

RX 580 has a base frequency of 1257 MHz and a power consumption of 185 W, which is much higher than the GTX 1650 Super.

This graphics card is a beast in the Rs 15000 price segment and can run most of the new games pretty smoothly. It has a 4 GB DDR5 Memory. It also has an 8 GB variant.

RX 570

RX 570 is one of the best budget graphics cards for gaming. It came out at the same time as the RX 580 i.e., in April 2017.

It is a little slower than RX 580. RX 570 has a base frequency of 1168 MHz and consumes 150 W of power. The games on this card can run without any frame drops thereby providing a pretty good gaming experience.

The RX 570 graphics card has one of the better price to performance ratios.