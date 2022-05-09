5 best Corsair gaming keyboards for Apex Legends (2022)

Apex Legends is a battle royale shooter game that was released three years ago, and it is also free-to-play. It has become widely popular since then, with hundreds of thousands of people playing every day.

It is a movement-centric game that requires a lot of skill to be good at. To have good movement and fast reflexes, you will need a high-quality keyboard that will not give you problems and be responsive and reliable. This article lists the best Corsair keyboards you can get if you are an Apex Legends player.

5 best Corsair keyboards that Apex Legends players should try out

1) Corsair K65 RGB Mini - $109

The best option if you don't have enough desk space (Image via Corsair)

For wider movements and saving space on the desk, a 60% keyboard is recommended. The Corsair K65 Mini is one of the best 60% keyboards on the market.

You don't need to worry about the missing keys such as the function keys, num-pad, arrow keys, and more. All of them can be pressed by combining the 'Fn' and various keys on the keyboard which are marked on the keys facing towards the user.

This form factor is slowly becoming the standard for gamers because this allows the keyboard to be kept at various angles, giving up more space to move the mouse around.

The keyboard connects via a detachable USB Type-C to Type-A and has a polling rate of 8000 Hz. There are various models with different switches including Cherry MX Red, Silent Red, Speed Silver, Brown, and Blue, and you can buy the one that suits you best as they all feel and sound different.

2) Corsair K63 Wireless - $109

If you need to get rid of the wires (Image via Corsair)

Wireless keyboards have come a long way and the line between wireless and wired has vanished in terms of performance. It is a mechanical keyboard that has consistent performance and is completely reliable for playing Apex Legends.

Though it does not offer RGB lighting or switch variety, it does have media controls and comes with a detachable wrist rest.

It has a 1ms response time which connects via a 2.4 GHz USB dongle or USB 3.0 Type-A that can charge it as well. The battery lasts for 25 hours on low brightness and 75 hours with lighting turned off. The keyboard costs $109, which makes it an affordable option.

3) Corsair K65 LUX RGB - $129

A great ten keyless option (Image via Corsair)

The Corsair K65 LUX RGB is a ten keyless keyboard with a basic design. It has an aluminum top plate and a removable wristrest. The switches are smooth and linear with Cherry MX Red, which have minimal spring force, and a consistent travel designed for action games like Apex Legends.

The RGB is completely customizable in the CUE software by Corsair with various RGB settings and combinations. The keys are customizable as well, and actions can be assigned to any key, including macros, switching profiles, or disabling the key.

4) Corsair K70 RGB Pro - $160

Corsair K70 RGB Pro (Image via Corsair)

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro is a top-notch gaming keyboard that has a solid build quality and comes in a variety of mechanical switch options. The K70 first was released in 2015 and has improved with every iteration. This version was released this year and is suitable for professional gamers who play competetive games like Apex Legends.

It has a 'tournament switch' next to the detachable cable port, which disables all macros and custom actions, and makes the backlight into a static color. It also disables profile switching and profiles altogether.

5) Corsair K100 RGB Optical - $200

A full-sized Corsair keyboard (Image via Corsair)

A Corsair keyboard with all the features you'd need and more. It has a polling rate of 4000 Hz, which means it will register every press 4000 times every second, making it one of the most responsive keyboards on the market.

It is built with an aluminum top plate and PBT plastic keycaps with a large magnetic wrist rest. It also has dedicated media controls, including a metal scroll wheel for volume. A USB-passthrough is included in this keyboard so that you can connect more USB devices directly into it instead of using up one more USB port on your PC.

It is a mechanical-optical keyboard, which means it uses infrared light to detect a keypress instead of a metal contact. This increases the keyboard's lifespan and removes debounces. Though it is an expensive keyboard at $200, it has great quality and is very suitable for Apex Legends.

