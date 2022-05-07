Top 5 most-picked characters in Apex Legends (2022)

Apex Legends has many legends that players can choose from, all of which have extremely unique combat skills and playstyles. Some legends are useful with abilities to support the team, while others are masters at scouting out areas, with some capable of providing increased mobility for rapid repositioning.

Players are sure to flock to certain legends more than others due to how powerful their skills are. The article below will discuss the top five most-picked legends in Apex Legends.

Top 5 most-picked legends in Apex Legends (2022)

Apex Legends is a game that is primarily focused on teamwork. Its players must work together as teams of 3 (or 2 in duos) to achieve a victory in the challenging game. With so much going against them, it takes wit, skill and a fair amount of luck for players to win their games. But winning can be significantly easier with a character that has strong skills to build a strategy upon. Here are the top 5 most common choices.

5) Valkyrie

Valkyrie is a movement-based legend with a solid skill kit. With her passive jetpack ability, Valkyrie can easily reach higher ground and quickly reposition for better placement in combat.

Furthermore, her tactical can punish enemies by firing missiles that damage and slow them down, forcing them to get them out of cover. In addition, her ultimate lets her reposition her whole team while sniffing out the positions of enemy squads.

Valkyrie has a current pick rate of 8.8%.

4) Pathfinder

Pathfinder is a popular movement-based recon legend that has multiple ways of quickly moving around the map to attack from unexpected angles. He has been a great choice from the very first season of Apex Legends due to his Grappling Hook, which can have him quickly climbing nearby terrain or buildings.

In addition, his Zipline Gun can be used either offensively or defensively for the entire squad to cross large distances.

Pathfinder has a current pick rate of 9%.

3) Bloodhound

Bloodhound is a tracking-based recon character with very useful abilities. Able to quickly scan the area and reveal any hostiles, Bloodhound can strike fear into the hearts of the enemy and find them no matter where they are hiding. With an ultimate ability increasing the legend's movement speed, vision, and the ability to see enemy footprints, nothing escapes a talented Bloodhound player.

Bloodhound has a current pick rate of 9.5%

2) Octane

This high-speed daredevil is capable of quickly closing the distance between himself and an enemy squad with his Stim usage. Increasing Octane's movement speed will have him running in and out of a fight quickly. Combined with his jump pad that allows rapid rotation or surprise ambushes, Octane is the head of the spear in an attack and can absolutely demolish an unsuspecting team. His health also regenerates passively, as an added bonus.

Octane has a current pick rate of 11.6%.

1) Wraith

While it's easy to make jokes about Wraith mains leaving the game the moment they get downed, Wraith remains a powerhouse to be reckoned with. Her passive allows her to sense danger for herself. Her tactical lets her avoid these dangers by shifting into the void, while her ultimate is a powerful repositioning tool. Wraith is an extremely reliable pick for aggressive players and has remained so since the very first season of Apex Legends.

Wraith has a current pick rate of 11.7%.

Edited by Atul S