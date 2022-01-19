5 best budget gaming keyboards in 2022

Gaming keyboards, along with mice and headsets, are some of the most prized possessions in a gamer's arsenal.
With the rise in gaming and gaming-centric peripherals, gaming keyboards have become a massive craze.
Even though premium options like the Razer Huntsman Elite or the Steelseries Apex 7 are way more appealing to the eye, there are still many great budget options that are just as enticing and way more value for money than their prized cousins.
Factors to consider when buying a gaming keyboard
1) Build quality and ergonomics
The build quality of the keyboard should be a top priority as you will be regularly interacting with it (or more like be bashing it in). If the structural integrity of the keys or switches falters, there goes the mid-AWP peek in Mirage. Also, a good ergonomic keyboard should not cause any RSI (Repetitive Stress Injury).
2) Key travel
Key travel is the vertical distance 'traveled' by the keycaps when pressed by the user. Mechanical Switches offer higher key travel preferred by most, whereas chiclet-like keys offer shorter and tactile laptop-like key travel.
3) Size/form factor
The size or form factor of the keyboard is a crucial factor that needs to be taken into consideration when buying a keyboard. One can either go for an entire sized board or some shrunk-down variation.
4) Latency (if it's a Bluetooth model)
The board's latency should be considered if it's an RGB model.
5) RGB
RGB (an acronym for Red Green Blue) provides that extra oomph and gamer appeal. And is a must for gaming keyboards.
Best budget gaming keyboards
6) EVGA Z12
A budget option from EVGA, with great RGB effects, IP32 spill-resistant, and excellent overall build quality for the price.
- Brand: EVGA
- Connectivity: Wired
- Build Material: Plastic
- RGB Rating: 8/10
- Price: $18.99
Pros:
- 5 zone custom RGB w/ multiple effects
- IP32 spill-resistant
- 5 programmable buttons
- Perfect Pricing
Cons:
- No cons at this price point
EVGA Z12 Gaming Keyboard on Amazon
5) BENGOO Gaming Keyboard
This great option from BENGOO is one of the finest keyboards at this price point. With a sturdy, durable build and compact form factor, this RGB ladden board will look and feel great with most setups.
- Brand: BENGOO
- Connectivity: Wired
- Build Material: Plastic
- RGB Rating: 9/10
- Price: $18.99
Pros:
- 5 zone custom RGB w/ multiple effects
- Sturdy build quality
- Compact Build quality
- Dedicated media buttons and knob
Cons:
- No cons at this price point
BENGOO gaming keyboard on Amazon.
4) Fiodio Rainbow
This pretty-looking RGB membrane keyboard with a 4.3/5 rating on Amazon is a great budget option for people who don't like long-key travel.
- Brand: Fiodio
- Connectivity: Wired
- Build Material: Plastic
- RGB Rating: 9/10
- Price: $29.99
Pros:
- Ample serving of RGB
- Offers short key travel, preferred by many
- Perfect Pricing
Cons:
- Not the best build quality
Fiodio Rainbow Membrane Keyboard on Amazon
3) Corsair K55 RGB Pro
The budget board from Corsair boasts a detachable wrist rest and a 5 zone iQUE compatible RGB lighting.
- Brand: Corsair
- Connectivity: Wired
- Build Material: Plastic
- RGB Rating: 8/10
- Price: $39.99
Pros:
- A Budget-friendly option
- Decent build quality
- Detachable wrist rest
- Dedicated media buttons
- Full-sized keyboard
- Integrated Wristpad
- IP42 Spill and Dust resistant
Cons:
- No cons at this price
Corsair K55 RGB Pro on Amazon.
2) Logitech G213 Prodigy
An entry-level keyboard from Logitech, the G213 prodigy is a great option for people wanting a basic gaming board without any extra frills.
- Brand: Logitech
- Connectivity: Wired
- Build Material: Plastic
- RGB Rating: 8/10
- Price: $58.38
Pros:
- A Budget-friendly option
- Decent build quality
- Dedicated media buttons
- Full-sized keyboard
- Integrated Wristpad
- Decent key travel (4mm)
Cons:
- No cons at this price
Logitech G213 Prodigy on Amazon
1) Logitech G413 Mechanical
The budget mechanical keyboard, G413, is an excellent option for those who want a no-nonsense premium quality automatic board. This gets a bonus point for the G HUB-compatible custom RGB.
- Brand: Logitech
- Connectivity: Wired
- Build Material: Aluminium
- RGB Rating: 8/10
- Price: $59.99
Pros:
- Mechanical keyboard
- Looks and feels premium
- Extra USB port integrated into the chassis
Cons:
- No wristpad
- No dedicated media buttons
Logitech G413 Mechanical on Amazon