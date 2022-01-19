5 best budget gaming keyboards in 2022

Gaming keyboards, along with mice and headsets, are some of the most prized possessions in a gamer's arsenal.

With the rise in gaming and gaming-centric peripherals, gaming keyboards have become a massive craze.

Even though premium options like the Razer Huntsman Elite or the Steelseries Apex 7 are way more appealing to the eye, there are still many great budget options that are just as enticing and way more value for money than their prized cousins.

Factors to consider when buying a gaming keyboard

1) Build quality and ergonomics

The build quality of the keyboard should be a top priority as you will be regularly interacting with it (or more like be bashing it in). If the structural integrity of the keys or switches falters, there goes the mid-AWP peek in Mirage. Also, a good ergonomic keyboard should not cause any RSI (Repetitive Stress Injury).

2) Key travel

Key travel is the vertical distance 'traveled' by the keycaps when pressed by the user. Mechanical Switches offer higher key travel preferred by most, whereas chiclet-like keys offer shorter and tactile laptop-like key travel.

3) Size/form factor

The size or form factor of the keyboard is a crucial factor that needs to be taken into consideration when buying a keyboard. One can either go for an entire sized board or some shrunk-down variation.

4) Latency (if it's a Bluetooth model)

The board's latency should be considered if it's an RGB model.

5) RGB

RGB (an acronym for Red Green Blue) provides that extra oomph and gamer appeal. And is a must for gaming keyboards.

Best budget gaming keyboards

6) EVGA Z12

EVGA Z12 (Image via amazon.com)

A budget option from EVGA, with great RGB effects, IP32 spill-resistant, and excellent overall build quality for the price.

Brand : EVGA

: EVGA Connectivity : Wired

: Wired Build Material : Plastic

: Plastic RGB Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Price: $18.99

Pros:

5 zone custom RGB w/ multiple effects

IP32 spill-resistant

5 programmable buttons

Perfect Pricing

Cons:

No cons at this price point

EVGA Z12 Gaming Keyboard on Amazon

5) BENGOO Gaming Keyboard

BENGOO Keyboard (Image via amazon.com)

This great option from BENGOO is one of the finest keyboards at this price point. With a sturdy, durable build and compact form factor, this RGB ladden board will look and feel great with most setups.

Brand : BENGOO

: BENGOO Connectivity : Wired

: Wired Build Material : Plastic

: Plastic RGB Rating : 9/10

: 9/10 Price: $18.99

Pros:

5 zone custom RGB w/ multiple effects

Sturdy build quality

Compact Build quality

Dedicated media buttons and knob

Cons:

No cons at this price point

BENGOO gaming keyboard on Amazon.

4) Fiodio Rainbow

The Fiodio Rainbow (Image via Amazon)

This pretty-looking RGB membrane keyboard with a 4.3/5 rating on Amazon is a great budget option for people who don't like long-key travel.

Brand : Fiodio

: Fiodio Connectivity : Wired

: Wired Build Material : Plastic

: Plastic RGB Rating : 9/10

: 9/10 Price: $29.99

Pros:

Ample serving of RGB

Offers short key travel, preferred by many

Perfect Pricing

Cons:

Not the best build quality

Fiodio Rainbow Membrane Keyboard on Amazon

3) Corsair K55 RGB Pro

Corsair K55 RGB Pro (Image via amazon.com)

The budget board from Corsair boasts a detachable wrist rest and a 5 zone iQUE compatible RGB lighting.

Brand : Corsair

: Corsair Connectivity: Wired

Wired Build Material: Plastic

Plastic RGB Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Price: $39.99

Pros:

A Budget-friendly option

Decent build quality

Detachable wrist rest

Dedicated media buttons

Full-sized keyboard

Integrated Wristpad

IP42 Spill and Dust resistant

Cons:

No cons at this price

Corsair K55 RGB Pro on Amazon.

2) Logitech G213 Prodigy

The Logitech G213 Prodigy (Image via Amazon)

An entry-level keyboard from Logitech, the G213 prodigy is a great option for people wanting a basic gaming board without any extra frills.

Brand : Logitech

: Logitech Connectivity: Wired

Wired Build Material: Plastic

Plastic RGB Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Price: $58.38

Pros:

A Budget-friendly option

Decent build quality

Dedicated media buttons

Full-sized keyboard

Integrated Wristpad

Decent key travel (4mm)

Cons:

No cons at this price

Logitech G213 Prodigy on Amazon

1) Logitech G413 Mechanical

The Logitech G413 mechanical (Image via Amazon)

The budget mechanical keyboard, G413, is an excellent option for those who want a no-nonsense premium quality automatic board. This gets a bonus point for the G HUB-compatible custom RGB.

Brand: Logitech

Logitech Connectivity: Wired

Wired Build Material: Aluminium

Aluminium RGB Rating: 8/10

8/10 Price: $59.99

Pros :

Mechanical keyboard

Looks and feels premium

Extra USB port integrated into the chassis

Cons:

No wristpad

No dedicated media buttons

Logitech G413 Mechanical on Amazon

