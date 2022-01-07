Best gaming headsets for CSGO under $100

Gaming headsets have been a craze among gamers for a long time now.
Along with the lockdowns, a good number of folks are choosing to meet in-game rather than in-person. This has led to a huge boost in player bases of multiplayer games like CSGO, Apex Legends, Fortnite, etc.
With an increase in competitive gamers, gaming headsets are becoming more and more prevalent each day. That's especially the case for CSGO gamers.
Today, this article will list some of the best gaming headsets one can buy, starting from $20, but they are all under $100.
Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.
Best gaming headsets under $100 for CSGO
- JBL Quantum 100: $24.99
- EKSA E1000: $29.74
- Logitech G432: $39
- Razer Kraken: $59
- JBL Quantum 300: $59.95
- Hyper X Cloud II: $59.99
- Steelseries Arctis 5: $72.99
- Razer Kraken T. Edition: $86.62
- Razer BlackShark V2: $99.99
- Logitech G Pro X: $94.99
(note- This list is sorted by price: low to high)
10) JBL Quantum 100
A very low budget option, the JBL Quantum 100 is pretty much the best you can get for the price you are paying, with decent build quality and comfort.
Features:
- Detachable Mic
- Comfortable
- Classic Design
9) EKSA E1000
With a decent serving of RGB on the exterior of the cans, the EKSA E1000 also comes with a sound chip in the integrated USB connection.
Features:
- 7.1 surround sound
- Noise Cancelling Mic
- RGB!!
8) Logitech G432
Very pretty-looking gaming headset, the G432 headset by Logitech is an excellent option with DTS X 2.0 and a nifty flip-to-mute microphone, with good build and sound quality.
Features:
- DTS X 2.0 Surround Sound
- Flip to mute mic
- 3.5mm jack + USB input
7) Razer Kraken
With a lightweight aluminum frame and a muted black look, the Kraken by Razer looks and feels premium. The retractable mic and the braided cable are a plus.
Features:
- Very Comfortable
- Retractable Noise Isolating Mic
- 7.1 surround sound
6) JBL Quantum 300
With its classic JBL quantum design and sound signature, the Quantum 300, with its braided cable and great level of comfort, is one of the best gaming headsets at this price point.
Features:
- Flip-up to mute Mic function
- Braided cable
- Surround Sound
5) Hyper X Cloud II
The hyper x cloud II with great sound quality and exceptional comfort is a premium headset. And the provided external DAC is a well-thought inclusion.
Features:
- Great Comfort
- Perfect Pricing
- Great External DAC
- Detachable Mic
- 7.1 Surround Sound
- Extra Velour Earpads
4) Steelseries Arctis 5
With a classic SteelSeries look and premium build quality, the Arctis 5 looks and sounds great.
Features:
- Light and Comfortable
- RGB!
- Retractable Microphone
- DTS X v2 Sound
- Inline USB for Game/Chat audio balancing
3) Razer Kraken Tournament Edition
The Kraken Tournament Edition looks the same as the regular Kraken but comes with a useful external DAC.
Features:
- Great Sound
- Great Comfort
- Great External DAC with multiple Functions
- THX 7.1 Spatial Sound
- Retractable Microphone
2) Razer BlackShark V2
The Blackshark V2 with its Aviation-like headset design has unmatched sound and build quality and comes with an external sound card.
Features:
- Unique Design
- Decent External DAC
- Unmatched Comfort
- Competitive Pricing
- THX 7.1 Spatial Sound
1) Logitech G Pro X
With its premium design and build quality, the G Pro X has been recommended by many professional gamers and streamers all around the world.
Features:
- Best in class sound and build quality
- Great design and looks
- Comfortable
- 7.1 Surround Sound
