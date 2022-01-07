Best gaming headsets for CSGO under $100

Gaming headsets have been a craze among gamers for a long time now.

Along with the lockdowns, a good number of folks are choosing to meet in-game rather than in-person. This has led to a huge boost in player bases of multiplayer games like CSGO, Apex Legends, Fortnite, etc.

With an increase in competitive gamers, gaming headsets are becoming more and more prevalent each day. That's especially the case for CSGO gamers.

Today, this article will list some of the best gaming headsets one can buy, starting from $20, but they are all under $100.

Best gaming headsets under $100 for CSGO

(note- This list is sorted by price: low to high)

10) JBL Quantum 100

JBL Quantum 100 (Image via Amazon)

A very low budget option, the JBL Quantum 100 is pretty much the best you can get for the price you are paying, with decent build quality and comfort.

Features:

Detachable Mic

Comfortable

Classic Design

9) EKSA E1000

EKSA E1000 (Image via Amazon)

With a decent serving of RGB on the exterior of the cans, the EKSA E1000 also comes with a sound chip in the integrated USB connection.

Features:

7.1 surround sound

Noise Cancelling Mic

RGB!!

8) Logitech G432

Logitech G432 (Image via Amazon)

Very pretty-looking gaming headset, the G432 headset by Logitech is an excellent option with DTS X 2.0 and a nifty flip-to-mute microphone, with good build and sound quality.

Features:

DTS X 2.0 Surround Sound

Flip to mute mic

3.5mm jack + USB input

7) Razer Kraken

Razer Kraken (Image via Amazon)

With a lightweight aluminum frame and a muted black look, the Kraken by Razer looks and feels premium. The retractable mic and the braided cable are a plus.

Features:

Very Comfortable

Retractable Noise Isolating Mic

7.1 surround sound

6) JBL Quantum 300

JBL Quantum 300 (Image via Amazon)

With its classic JBL quantum design and sound signature, the Quantum 300, with its braided cable and great level of comfort, is one of the best gaming headsets at this price point.

Features:

Flip-up to mute Mic function

Braided cable

Surround Sound

5) Hyper X Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II (Image via Amazon)

The hyper x cloud II with great sound quality and exceptional comfort is a premium headset. And the provided external DAC is a well-thought inclusion.

Features:

Great Comfort

Perfect Pricing

Great External DAC

Detachable Mic

7.1 Surround Sound

Extra Velour Earpads

4) Steelseries Arctis 5

Steelseries Arctis 5 (Image via Amazon)

With a classic SteelSeries look and premium build quality, the Arctis 5 looks and sounds great.

Features:

Light and Comfortable

RGB!

Retractable Microphone

DTS X v2 Sound

Inline USB for Game/Chat audio balancing

3) Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Image via Amazon)

The Kraken Tournament Edition looks the same as the regular Kraken but comes with a useful external DAC.

Features:

Great Sound

Great Comfort

Great External DAC with multiple Functions

THX 7.1 Spatial Sound

Retractable Microphone

2) Razer BlackShark V2

Razer Blackshark V2 (Image via Amazon)

The Blackshark V2 with its Aviation-like headset design has unmatched sound and build quality and comes with an external sound card.

Features:

Unique Design

Decent External DAC

Unmatched Comfort

Competitive Pricing

THX 7.1 Spatial Sound

1) Logitech G Pro X

Logitech G Pro X headset(Image via Amazon)

With its premium design and build quality, the G Pro X has been recommended by many professional gamers and streamers all around the world.

Features:

Best in class sound and build quality

Great design and looks

Comfortable

7.1 Surround Sound

