5 best gaming laptops for Apex Legends

Even 2 years after its release, Apex Legends, also simply known as 'Apex', has been one of the best battle royales of current times, boasting a player base of over 200,000 daily, on Steam alone.

As with all huge player bases, a lot of Apex players prefer to play on laptops. Hence making it necessary to point out the multiple options available at various price points.

Note: The list is sorted by price: low to high, and is a reflection of the author's views.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop for games like Apex Legends

1) CPU-GPU: CPU and GPU are the most crucial pieces of hardware in your laptop when it comes to gaming. For Apex Legends or any battle royale game, you would want a CPU with at least 4 cores and 8 threads (like an i5 10300h or above) and a newer GPU with preferably at least 4GB of VRAM (GTX 1650 or above).

2) Refresh Rate: For a multiplayer competitive game like Apex Legends, you should prefer a higher refresh rate screen (120hz or above), which the above-mentioned specs (i5 10300h/GTX 1650) can easily push at 1080p low settings.

3) Resolution: You don't want to go too high on the resolution as you will be losing performance, hence 1080p is the sweet spot, although if you have an RTX 3060/RTX 2070 or better in your laptop then 1440p would be a better choice.

4) Screen Size: A bigger screen (16.1" or 17.3") would be preferable as it would be easier to spot enemies and loot.

5) Cooling: This point is obvious as subpar cooling will not only thermal-throttle your laptop, but also deteriorate performance over time.

Best laptops for games like Apex Legends

6) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is the pretty much the cheapest gaming laptop you can play Apex Legends on, with a smooth 60 fps on 1080p.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600h

GPU: GTX 1650 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 256GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 60hz

Others: Win 10, 4.96 lbs (2.25 Kg)

5) Asus TUF gaming F17

Asus TUF gaming F17 (Image via Amazon)

The Asus TUF gaming F17 with it's 17.3" 144hz screen is a decent option for those who want a bigger display. Also the Asus Aura compatible RGB keyboard is a huge plus for gamers.

Specs:

CPU: i5 10300H

GPU: GTX 1650ti 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Screen: 17.3" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Asus Aura RGB Keyboard, Win 10, 5.73 lbs(2.6 Kg)

4) HP Victus 16

HP Victus 16 (Image via Amazon)

HP Victus 16 with it's bigger 16.1" 144hz screen and the RTX 3050 is the perfect price-to-performance laptop for Apex Legends.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: RTX 3050 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5 Kg)

3) Lenovo Legion 5 15

Lenovo Legion 5 15 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Lenovo Legion 5 15 with its excellent cooling can handle long gaming sessions with ease. Also the 4-zone RGB keyboard is a plus. This will make Apex Legends a breeze to play.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 7 5800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz

Others: 4-zone RGB keyboard, Coodfront 3.0, 5.29 lbs (2.4 Kg)

2) Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17

Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

17.3" 144hz screen, i7 11800H, RTX 3050ti, 16 GB RAM, 1TB Nvme SSD...what else does one need for Apex Legends?

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB SSD

Screen: 17.3" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.07 lbs (2.3 Kg)

1) MSI Stealth 15M

MSI Stealth 15M (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Weighing in at only 1.7 Kgs, the MSI Stealth 15M is the best thin-and-light for Apex Legends, with a beefy RTX 3060 and 11th gen i7.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11375H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 3.73 lbs (1.7 Kg)

