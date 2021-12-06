5 most critically acclaimed games on Steam

No matter what platform someone games on, every gamer will agree on how big of an impact Steam (and Valve) has had on the gaming industry.

Steam is no longer just a digital storefront for games, but more of a gaming social media/news site for games, along with workshops for game mods, community, trade market, and a hundred other things.

But games are still a top priority, with almost every PC title being available on Steam, bar a few exclusives (primarily ones on the Epic Games Store).

Here are the five most critically acclaimed games available on Steam right now.

The top five Steam games with high critical acclaim

5) Grand Theft Auto V: 163 awards

Grand Theft Auto V (Image via Wallpaper Access)

The latest iteration of Rockstar's long-running Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of its most acclaimed games, with 163 awards under its belt. It is also the highest-grossing entertainment product with over $6bn in revenue.

Metacritic Rating: 97/100

Steam Rating: 84% Positive

Get it here.

4) Red Dead Redemption II: 173 awards

Red Dead Redemption II (image via Wallpaper Access)

Rockstar's 2018 western is something of a masterpiece. With the same DNA as its predecessor (Red Dead Redemption), it has expanded upon the gameplay and story of the original and has done so well that it is regarded by some as the greatest game ever made.

Metacritic Rating: 97/100

Steam Rating: 87% Positive

Get it here.

3) The Elder Scrolls V:Skyrim: 229 awards

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Image via Wallpaper Access)

One of the best RPGs ever made, this game released over ten years ago has truly stood the test of time with nearly 50,000 daily players on Steam across both its versions.

Metacritic Rating: 94/100

Steam Rating: 94% Positive

Get it here.

2) God of War (2018): 260 awards

God of War (2018) (Image via WallpaperAccess)

A mythological masterpiece, 2018's God of War is slated to arrive on Steam on January 14, 2022. With Ragnarok coming later in 2022, this is the best time to start with the Norse reboot of the series.

Metacritic Rating: 94/100

Steam Rating: ~

Pre-order it here.

1) The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt: 280 awards

The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt (Image via WallpaperAccess)

CD Project Red's magnum opus from 2015 took the gaming world by storm, making the white-haired character created by Andrzej Sapkowski a name on everyone's lips. This brilliantly crafted gem of a game is still the bar (along with Skyrim) that all RPGs released thereafter are judged by.

Metacritic Rating: 93/100

Steam Rating: 97% Positive

Buy it here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar