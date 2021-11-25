Epic Store Black Friday sale 2021: 10 best games available on discounts

Just like the last couple of years, the Epic Store Black Friday sale is back, with heavy discounts on some of the latest and greatest titles.

Over the last few years, Epic Store has established itself as a competitor to Steam. With free AAA games every other week (and indie gems in between), most newer PC players have a better library of titles on Epic than on Steam, Origin, and Ubisoft Connect combined.

By giving away a plethora of acclaimed games, including GTA V Premium Edition, Control, Watch Dogs 1 & 2, Batman Arkham Collection, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, A Plague Tale: Innocence (and many more), Epic hoped to draw in more people to its storefront and is continuing that effort by giving some massive discounts throughout its catalog.

Best games on Epic Store Black Friday Sale

1) Far Cry 6 - $49.79 (MRP $59.99)

Far Cry 6 (image via Youtube)

First-person open-world mayhem continues in the sixth main installment of the Far Cry franchise.

Metacritic Rating: 74/100

Get the game here as part of the Epic Store Black Friday sale.

2) Hitman 3 - $23.99 (MRP $53.99)

Hitman 3 (image via uhdpaper.com)

Step into the shoes of Agent 47 and be part of some of the most high-profile assassinations in the Hitman universe.

Metacritic Rating: 87/100

Get the game here as part of the Epic Store Black Friday sale.

3) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - $29.99 (MRP $59.99)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (image via Google)

Experience Norse mythology in the 2020's outing of the acclaimed Assassin's Creed series.

Metacritic Rating: 82/100 (PC)

Get the game here as part of the Epic Store Black Friday sale.

4) Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (MRP $59.99)

Borderlands 3 (image via wallpaperaccess.com)

With its cel-shaded graphics, wacky cast of characters, and humor, Borderlands 3 is a must for franchise lovers.

Metacritic Rating: 81/100 (PC)

Get the game here on the Epic Store Black Friday sale.

5) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $9.99 (MRP $49.96)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (image via Youtube)

Being the most critically acclaimed RPG ever, with over 260 awards, this is a definite buy for anyone who plays games.

Metacritic Rating: 93/100

Get it here on the Epic Store Black Friday sale.

6) Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $8.99 (MRP $59.99)

Civilization VI (image via Youtube)

One of the best games in recent history, 'Civ 6', as it's often shortened to, is the pinnacle of a turn-based 4x strategy game.

Metacritic Rating: 88/100

Get the game here on the Epic Store Black Friday sale.

7) Among Us

Among Us (image via youtube)

Widely revered as the "Summer Breakout Game of 2020," this minimalist-looking multiplayer will make you question your relationships.

Metacritic Rating: 85/100

Get the game here on the Epic Store Black Friday sale.

8) Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (MRP $29.99)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (image via Pinterest)

With three brilliantly written characters, a beautifully crafted open world, and one hell of a ride, GTA 5 is the pinnacle of gaming.

Metacritic Rating: 97/100

Get the game here on the Epic Store Black Friday sale.

9) Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (MRP $59.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 (image via Youtube)

CDPR's 2020 action RPG was met with a lot of criticism at its release, thankfully after nearly a year, all those kinks have been ironed out, and what's left is an underrated gem, waiting to be explored.

Metacritic Rating: 86/100

Get the game here on the Epic Store Black Friday sale.

10) Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (MRP $59.99)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (image via Twitter)

Rockstar's western masterpiece, with photo-realistic graphics and a beautifully crafted world, is a must for any gamer.

Metacritic Rating: 97/100

Get the game here as part of the Epic Store Black Friday sale.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul