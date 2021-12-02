7 best games for low-end PCs in 2021 on Steam

Even though the latest GPUs and games are the craze of today, a majority of gamers still game on old and low-end PCs. But with GPUs becoming more and more powerful each year, games running on low-end PCs are becoming a thing of the past.

But that shouldn't stop gamers from enjoying some of the best games ever made as there are still a ton of great games available for low-end PCs on steam that one can buy and enjoy to their heart's content.

Now let's take a look at some of the best games for low-end PCs on steam.

7 Steam games compatible with low-end PCs

1) Among Us

Among Us (Image via Wallpaper Access)

The break-out summer game of 2020, Among Us (a game about social deduction), became a cult classic over the initial stages of the COVID lockdown.

Originally, launched in late 2018 for Android, iOS & windows, it saw a huge influx of players, in Q2 2020 due to its optimization for low-end PCs and multiple streamers playing it.

Metacritic Rating: 85/100

Steam Rating: 92% Positive

Get it here.

2) Cuphead

Cuphead (image via Wallpaper Access)

This indie platformer was released in 2017 to huge acclaim, with both players and critics praising its hand-drawn art style and music influenced by cartoons from the early-mid 20th century. With very low hardware requirements, this is a must-try for every gamer.

Metacritic Rating: 88/100

Steam Rating: 96% Positive

Get it here.

3) Don't Starve

Don't Starve (Image via Wallpaper access)

This indie survival game has 96% positive reviews on Steam, and with the new Terraria update, there's never been a better time to get into this gem of a game.

Metacritic Rating: 79/100

Steam Rating: 96% Positive

Get it here.

4) Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla (Image via Wallpaper Access)

This free-to-play hard-hitting, side-scrolling fighter has become one of the most played games on Steam. This is due to its low hardware requirements, tight gameplay, PvP, crossplay (across PC, consoles, and Mobile), and brawlers from popular franchises like WWE (The Rock, John Cena, Becky Lynch), Ben10 (Four-arms, Heatblast), etc.

You can easily get 1080p60FPS on this game on low-end PCs.

Play Store Rating: 4.4/5

Steam Rating: 84% Positive

Get it here.

5) Counter-Strike

Counter-Strike (Image via Wallpaper Access)

The staple 5v5 shooter for gamers for over 21 years, Counter-Strike has come a long way from being a humble Half-Life mod to becoming one of the top e-sports games with over a million viewers and over half a million daily players on Steam.

Although even the 'newer' CSGO can still run on low-end PCs, to get the full 100+ FPS competitive experience, the older titles are your best bet, all of which still have thousands of daily players.

Metacritic Rating: 83/100

Steam Rating: 88% Positive

Get them here.

6) Terraria

Terraria (Image via Wallpaper Access)

In the words of the publisher, "Dig, fight, explore, build!"

The highest-rated game on Steam, this open-world survival sandbox game, has been adored by players for over 10 years now.

Metacritic Rating: 83/100

Steam Rating: 98% Positive

Get it here.

7) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley (Image via Wallpaper Access)

One of the best farming simulators on Steam. With a variety of biomes and charming music, this relaxing pixel art sim is a gem of a game.

Every biome has unique challenges and all the characters in the game are beautifully written.

Metacritic Rating: 89/100

Steam Rating: 98% Positive

Get it here.

These were some of the best games on Steam that can be enjoyed on low-end PCs.

Note: This list is in no particular order.

Edited by Rohit Mishra