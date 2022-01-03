7 best gaming mouse(s) for Fortnite (2022)

A gaming mouse is a highly essential peripheral in a gamer's arsenal, almost an extension of their hands. Hence, it needs to be selected considering their playstyle and hand dimensions.

With a rise in battle royale games over the last half-a-decade, a gaming-centric mouse with multiple buttons has become something of a necessity these days.

Today, we will list some of the best gaming mouse(s) under 50 dollars for BR games like Fortnite.

Seven high-performance gaming mouse(s) to consider

Razer DeathAdder Essential: $23.68

Logitech G305 Lightspeed: $32.42

Razer Basilisk V2: $34.99

Cooler Master MM710 53G: $35.69

Logitech G502 HERO: $39.99

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro: $43.49

Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime: $47.49

Note: The list is sorted by price, i.e., low to high, and reflects the author's views.

7) Razer DeathAdder Essential ($23.68)

The Razer DeathAdder Essential (Image via Amazon)

Razer's lightweight budget option is an excellent mouse for right-handed players. There is also enough RGB for the RGB heads.

Pros

Lightweight

RGB

Five programmable buttons

Rubber side grips

Cons

Not ambidextrous (unless you don't use side buttons)

Get it here

6) Logitech 305 Lightspeed ($32.42)

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed (Image via Amazon)

The best budget-friendly wireless option, the G305, with its great build quality and clean and ambidextrous design (although the side buttons are on the left side), is a must for gamers who strive for a clean setup.

Pros

Wireless (with near-zero latency)

250h battery life

Classic design

Cons

No RGB

Not ambidextrous (unless you don't use side buttons)

Get it here

5) Razer Basilisk V2 ($34.99)

The Razer Basilisk V2 (Image via Amazon)

With 11 programmable buttons, one can pretty much play an entire game with just the mouse itself. Also, the mouse has enough RGB to satisfy the thirst of gamers. A point to note is that the mouse may feel slightly clunky or heavy to some people.

Pros

11 programmable buttons

RGB!

Five onboard memory profiles

Cons

Might feel a bit bulky to some

Not ambidextrous (unless you don't use side buttons)

Get it here

4) Cooler Master MM710 53G ($35.69)

The Cooler Master MM710 53G (Image via Amazon)

This super-light ambidextrous (if you forgo the side buttons) is a great option for people who prefer fast movements and a low DPI. The only gripe would be the exclusion of RGB, although that's the reason why it's so light.

Pros

Light, very light

Ambidextrous shape (but buttons only on the left side)

Braided cable

Cons

Some may feel it's too light

No RGB

Get it here

3) Logitech G502 HERO ($39.99)

The Logitech G502 HERO (Image via Amazon)

Pretty much the most popular gaming mouse in the world, the G502 Hero, is as polarizing as it's popular. While many people would prefer the extra 11 programmable buttons and the subtle RGB implementation, a lot of them would be turned off by the heavy and clunky build of this mouse.

Pros

11 programmable buttons

Customizable RGB

Adjustable weight system

Braided cable

Cons

Mouse may feel clunky/big/heavy for some

Get it here

2) Corsair Sabre RGB Pro ($43.49)

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro (Image via Amazon)

With its classic design and shape, most people will feel right at home using the Sabre RGB Pro. Also, the subtle and clean-looking RGB implementation, with iCUE support, is an excellent feature for gamers.

Pros

Unique shape which some might find the best

Customizable RGB

Braided cable

Cons

Not ambidextrous

Shape might not suit all

Get it here

1) Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime ($47.49)

The Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime (Image via Amazon)

One of the very few mouse(s) with a diamond-like shape, the G302 is tested and recommended by MOBA and FPS pros alike. With an ample serving of RGB (although it's blue only), this is the perfect mouse for a specific group of people with a diamond-like grip.

Pros

Diamond-like shape, perfect for some

RGB! (only blue, though)

this mouse has been tested and recommended by MOBA pros

Nice build quality

Cons

Not ambidextrous

Very few stocks left

Get it here

Note: Always consider your grip style and palm dimensions before purchasing a mouse to avoid RSI and optimize your in-game performance.

Edited by Ravi Iyer