7 best gaming mouse(s) for Fortnite (2022)

A gaming mouse is a highly essential peripheral in a gamer's arsenal, almost an extension of their hands. Hence, it needs to be selected considering their playstyle and hand dimensions.
With a rise in battle royale games over the last half-a-decade, a gaming-centric mouse with multiple buttons has become something of a necessity these days.
Today, we will list some of the best gaming mouse(s) under 50 dollars for BR games like Fortnite.
Seven high-performance gaming mouse(s) to consider
- Razer DeathAdder Essential: $23.68
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed: $32.42
- Razer Basilisk V2: $34.99
- Cooler Master MM710 53G: $35.69
- Logitech G502 HERO: $39.99
- Corsair Sabre RGB Pro: $43.49
- Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime: $47.49
Note: The list is sorted by price, i.e., low to high, and reflects the author's views.
7) Razer DeathAdder Essential ($23.68)
Razer's lightweight budget option is an excellent mouse for right-handed players. There is also enough RGB for the RGB heads.
Pros
- Lightweight
- RGB
- Five programmable buttons
- Rubber side grips
Cons
- Not ambidextrous (unless you don't use side buttons)
6) Logitech 305 Lightspeed ($32.42)
The best budget-friendly wireless option, the G305, with its great build quality and clean and ambidextrous design (although the side buttons are on the left side), is a must for gamers who strive for a clean setup.
Pros
- Wireless (with near-zero latency)
- 250h battery life
- Classic design
Cons
- No RGB
- Not ambidextrous (unless you don't use side buttons)
5) Razer Basilisk V2 ($34.99)
With 11 programmable buttons, one can pretty much play an entire game with just the mouse itself. Also, the mouse has enough RGB to satisfy the thirst of gamers. A point to note is that the mouse may feel slightly clunky or heavy to some people.
Pros
- 11 programmable buttons
- RGB!
- Five onboard memory profiles
Cons
- Might feel a bit bulky to some
- Not ambidextrous (unless you don't use side buttons)
4) Cooler Master MM710 53G ($35.69)
This super-light ambidextrous (if you forgo the side buttons) is a great option for people who prefer fast movements and a low DPI. The only gripe would be the exclusion of RGB, although that's the reason why it's so light.
Pros
- Light, very light
- Ambidextrous shape (but buttons only on the left side)
- Braided cable
Cons
- Some may feel it's too light
- No RGB
3) Logitech G502 HERO ($39.99)
Pretty much the most popular gaming mouse in the world, the G502 Hero, is as polarizing as it's popular. While many people would prefer the extra 11 programmable buttons and the subtle RGB implementation, a lot of them would be turned off by the heavy and clunky build of this mouse.
Pros
- 11 programmable buttons
- Customizable RGB
- Adjustable weight system
- Braided cable
Cons
- Mouse may feel clunky/big/heavy for some
2) Corsair Sabre RGB Pro ($43.49)
With its classic design and shape, most people will feel right at home using the Sabre RGB Pro. Also, the subtle and clean-looking RGB implementation, with iCUE support, is an excellent feature for gamers.
Pros
- Unique shape which some might find the best
- Customizable RGB
- Braided cable
Cons
- Not ambidextrous
- Shape might not suit all
1) Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime ($47.49)
One of the very few mouse(s) with a diamond-like shape, the G302 is tested and recommended by MOBA and FPS pros alike. With an ample serving of RGB (although it's blue only), this is the perfect mouse for a specific group of people with a diamond-like grip.
Pros
- Diamond-like shape, perfect for some
- RGB! (only blue, though)
- this mouse has been tested and recommended by MOBA pros
- Nice build quality
Cons
- Not ambidextrous
- Very few stocks left
Note: Always consider your grip style and palm dimensions before purchasing a mouse to avoid RSI and optimize your in-game performance.