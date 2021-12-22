5 best budget gaming headsets to buy in 2022

Gaming headsets, especially the more budget ones, are a craze amongst today's gamers. And even though true audiophiles will always prefer good studio headphones along with a separate mic setup, a good gaming headset is the perfect price-to-performance sweet spot.

Factors to consider when buying gaming headphones

1) Sound quality: While gaming headsets will never provide you with the accurate sound reproduction comparable to studio/mixing headphones, getting one with a sound signature similar to a good 'earphone' (like the Sennheiser CX 300S) should be enough.

2) Mic quality: This is where most gaming headphones cheap out. A good quality microphone is crucial to get your teammate's attention and give them proper callouts. On the other hand, a poor-quality microphone will most probably result in you getting muted.

3) Comfort: One of the more underrated elements of a gaming headset, comfort, is crucial, maybe even more so than sound/mic quality, as you'll be wearing it for extended periods.

4) Design/looks: This might not be as important for some as for others, but gaming headsets should look and feel the part while fitting in nicely with your setup for that extra aesthetic point.

Best gaming headsets under $50

JBL Quantum 100 ($29.77)

EKSA E1000 ($21.75)

Logitech G432 ($39)

Razer Kraken ($37.99)

JBL Quantum 300 ($59.95)

5) JBL Quantum 100

JBL Quantum 100 (Image via Amazon)

The most budget option in this list, the JBL Quantum 100 is pretty much the best you can get at this price point, with decent build quality and comfort.

Features:

Detachable Mic

Comfortable

Classic Design

4) EKSA E1000

EKSA E1000 (Image via Amazon)

With a proper serving of RGB on the cans, the EKSA E1000 also comes with a built-in sound chip in the USB connection.

Features:

7.1 surround sound

Noise Cancelling Mic

RGB!!

3) Logitech G432

Logitech G432 (Image via Amazon)

One of the more pretty-looking gaming headsets, the G432 by Logitech is an excellent option with DTS X 2.0 and a nifty flip-to-mute microphone.

Features:

DTS X 2.0 Surround Sound

Flip to mute mic

3.5mm jack + USB input

2) Razer Kraken

Razer Kraken (Image via Amazon)

With its lightweight aluminum frame and muted black look, Kraken by Razer looks and feels premium. Also, the retractable mic and braided cable are a plus.

Features:

Very Comfortable

Retractable Noise Isolating Mic

7.1 surround sound

1) JBL Quantum 300

JBL Quantum 300 (Image via Amazon)

With its classic JBL design and sound signature, the Quantum 300, with its braided cable and superb comfort, is one of the best gaming headsets at this price point.

Features:

Flip-up to mute Mic function

Braided cable

Surround Sound

Note: This listicle is sorted by price, low to high, and reflects the author's views.

