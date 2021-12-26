6 best laptops for PUBG under $1300

Even after nearly half a decade of its release, PUBG, the granddaddy of battle royales, is still one of the most played games on Steam, raking in over 300,000 daily players.

With its classic gunplay and a more realistic approach to the battle royale genre (compared to its main rival through the years, Fortnite), PUBG has carved out a very dedicated and mature fan base for itself over the last few years.

Although fans have complained about the sub-par optimization and bugs present in-game (along with many cheaters), PUBG remains one of the most played BRs in the world.

And with the recent announcement of PUBG going free to play (from January 12, 2022) and improvements to the new anti-cheat, Zakynthos, now is the best time to get into PUBG (PC) if you haven't already.

Hence, today we will be listing some of the best laptops that you can start grinding PUBG on.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop for games like PUBG

1) CPU-GPU: PUBG is a pretty unoptimized game, so to maintain competitive frame rates (100+ FPS), current-gen hardware like the i5 11th gen/Ryzen 5000, along with RTX 3050, should be preferred (unless 60 FPS is enough for one).

2) Refresh Rate: For a multiplayer competitive game like PUBG, individuals should prefer a high refresh rate screen, like 120hz or above, which the specs mentioned above (i5 10300h/GTX 1650) can easily push at 1080p low settings.

3) Resolution: Don't go too high on the resolution as you will lose performance. 1080p is the sweet spot, but if your laptop is equipped with an RTX 3060/RTX 2070 or better, then 1440p would be a better choice.

4) Screen Size: A bigger 16.1" or 17.3" screen would be preferable as it would be easier to spot enemies and loot.

5) Cooling: Subpar cooling will thermal-throttle your laptop and deteriorate performance over time.

Best laptops for games like PUBG

Asus TUF Gaming F17

HP Victus 16

Lenovo Legion 5 15

Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17

MSI Stealth 15M

Acer Predator Helios 300

6) Asus TUF Gaming F17

The Asus TUF Gaming F17 (Image via Amazon)

The Asus TUF gaming F17 with its 17.3" 144hz screen and decent build quality is a good option for those wanting a larger display. The Asus Aura compatible keyboard is an added plus for RGB heads.

Specs:

CPU: i5 10300H

GPU: GTX 1650ti 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 17.3" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Asus Aura RGB Keyboard, Win 10, 5.73 lbs(2.6 Kg)

Frame rate: 60 FPS Avg on PUBG (1080p Medium Settings, Erangel)

5) HP Victus 16

The HP Victus 16 (Image via Amazon)

HP's Victus 16, with its bigger 16.1 inch 144hz screen and the RTX 3050, along with its decent cooling, is the perfect price-to-performance laptop for PUBG. A lot of folks will also appreciate its muted and non-gamer looks.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: RTX 3050 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5 Kg)

Frame rate: 100 FPS Avg on PUBG (1080p Low Settings, Sanhok)

4) Lenovo Legion 5 15

The Lenovo Legion 5 15 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Lenovo Legion 5 15, with its excellent cooling (dubbed Coolfront 3.0), can handle long gaming sessions with ease. Also, the 4-zone RGB keyboard is a plus, making short work of games like PUBG.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 7 5800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz

Others: 4-zone RGB keyboard, Coodfront 3.0, 5.29 lbs (2.4 Kg)

Frame rate: 115 FPS Avg on PUBG (1080p Low Settings, Vikendi)

3) Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17

The Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

With a red-backlit keyboard upfront and a cool game-like design on the back, the Acer Nitro 5 AN5-17, with its massive 17.3" 144hz screen, is a perfect match for battle royales like PUBG.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3050ti 4GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Screen: 17.3" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.07 lbs (2.3 Kg)

Frame rate: 110 FPS Avg on PUBG (1080p Low Settings, Vikendi)

2) MSI Stealth 15M

The MSI Stealth 15M (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Weighing in at only 1.7 kg, the MSI Stealth 15M, with its sleek and premium build, is the best thin-and-light gaming laptop one can buy at this price point.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11375H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 3.73 lbs (1.7 Kg)

Frame rate: 130 FPS Avg on PUBG (1080p Low Settings, Sanhok)

1) Acer Predator Helios 300

The Acer Predator Helios 300 (Image via Amazon)

The Predator Helios 300 is one of the most iconic gaming laptops, and the latest iteration, with RTX GPUs, doesn't disappoint. Its 4-zone, RGB keyboard on the front, and predator logo on the back make this machine look and feel like a gaming device.

Specs:

CPU: i7 11800H

GPU: RTX 3060 6GB

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 51 2GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.07 lbs (2.3 Kg)

Frame rate: 150 FPS Avg on PUBG (1080p Low Settings, Sanhok)

Note: This listicle reflects the author's views and is sorted by price, i.e., low to high.

