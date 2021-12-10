PUBG to become free-to-play for all platforms, release date confirmed

PUBG, or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has announced a significant decision that it is about to execute very soon, which will see everyone's favorite battle royale become completely free-to-play.

Since its release in early 2017, PUBG has become a household name in the gaming community. The concept of a battle royale did exist in movies and fiction, but PUBG was the first mainstream adaptation of the idea in the gaming world. When it launched, it took the entire gaming scene by storm.

Since then, both the battle royale scene and the game have evolved and expanded to newer platforms. The mobile variant is one of the most played games on the market and has two separate iterations, with PUBG: New State releasing on handheld devices in November 2021. Overall, PUBG is no longer just a video game, and it has become a brand, often being used as a misnomer for the genre of battle royale itself.

PUBG to be available free of cost across all platforms starting from 2022

PUBG has a great new year's gift coming up, especially for those who have always wanted to get the whole experience on a computer but couldn't afford to buy the game. Starting January 12, the game will be completely free-to-play on all platforms.

This means that all modes and features within the game will be available at no extra cost to all players. The developers announced this at The Game Awards 2021, which has sent social media into overdrive.

As of now, PUBG has a listed price of Rs. 999/$29.99 on Steam but frequently goes on sale with a standard 50% reduction on the listed price.

Why is PUBG going the free-to-play route?

PUBG won't be the first video game to have switched from buy-to-play to free-to-play. Titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive have done this in the past.

While the developers of PUBG have not disclosed the rationale behind their decision-making, one reason could be competition. There are battle royales like COD Warzone and Apex Legends that don't charge players to access the game.

While players can always debate on which is the best battle royale game, having a competing product that is free can disrupt any business. Even if the premium product has better quality, a free product will attract more players, even if it fails to retain most of them.

It is no different for PUBG as the battle royale market is no longer the same. With intense competition, PUBG's decision to switch to the free-to-play route will likely bring in a lot of new players. Even players who have left may return if their acquaintances and friends decide to try the game. Overall, the decision announced at The Game Awards is an exciting one, and it remains to be seen how the story develops from here onwards.

