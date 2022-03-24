3 best mechanical keyboards for professional gaming in 2022

A good gaming mechanical keyboard is one of the most essential items, if not the most, required to excel in the professional gaming industry. When looking for a good keyboard, one must consider its responsiveness, build quality, comfort, and of course its RGB lighting. How can a gaming keyboard be considered "gaming" if there is no RGB lighting? Gamers dig that.

This article features the top 3 mechanical keyboards available in the market right now for professional gamers out there looking to step up their gaming setup and experience.

3 Best mechanical keyboards for professional gamers

1)Corsair K100 RGB Optical

Corsair K100 RGB Optical (Image via Sportskeeda)

Corsair K100 RGB Optical is one of the best gaming keyboards out there in the market for gamers with all the features one needs to qualify as one. It has a dedicated media control, a volume wheel, USB pass through and amazing RGB lighting.

The keyboard has an amazing response rate and comfort with good key space for most users, making it one of the best buys in the market.

Specs:

Switch- Corsair OPX

Size- Full Size

Backlight- RGB

Passthrough- USB

Media Controls- Dedicated

Wristrest- Detachable

Keycaps- PBT- Double Shot

2) G.Skill KM360

G.Skill KM360 (Image via Sportskeeda)

G.Skill KM360 is the most affordable mechanical keyboard in the market with amazing white light LED lights and a sturdy build quality. The G.Skill KM360 features the classic Cherry MX Red linear switch at the best price in this range.

There is no passthrough or media control, but considering the price, it is worth the purchase.

Specs:

Switch- Cherry MX Red

Size- TKL

Backlight- White

Passthrough- None

Media Controls- None

Wristrest- None

Keycaps- ABS

3) Logitech G915 Lightspeed

Logitech G915 Lightspeed

Logitech G915 Lightspeed is the best wireless keyboard at the moment with smart media controls included. It has a sleek design and a sturdy build. The keyboard also includes macro keys that can be set for use as per the requirements of the user. It is a lag-free keyboard considering its wireless status, has great battery life and low profile mechanical switches.

The RGB LED lighting is beautiful on the keyboard and although there is a cheaper TKL version available for the keyboard, the full-size version is what buyers should go for.

Specs:

Switch- Logitech GL Low Profile

Size- Full Size

Backlight- RGB LED

Passthrough- None

Media Controls- Dedicated

Wristrest- None

Keycaps- ABS

