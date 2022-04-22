5 best gaming headphones with mic and noise cancellation in 2022

Headphones are an essential part of a gamer’s setup. A good pair of gaming headphones can completely alter one’s experience, just like a good mouse can - they help with immersion in story mode titles and accurately locating enemies in Battle Royales.

Ignoring background noises and focusing on the game has become of paramount importance, something that has initiated the introduction of Noise Cancelation. Noise Cancelation can be active (ANC) or passive (PNC). PNC or Passive Noise Cancelation is simply a feature that blocks any external sound waves from entering the headphones.

ANC, or Active Noise Cancelation, on the other hand, is based on using technology to replicate external sounds and constantly nullify them for complete noise cancelation.

The best gaming headphones to consider

Noise cancelation headphones are a hit or miss, especially in gaming. The following are some of the best options in the noise cancelation gaming headphones category:

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro

JBL Quantum ONE

Audio-Technica ATH-GL3BK

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Victrix Pro AF ANC

1) Razer Blackshark V2 Pro

Price - $179.99

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is an imperative choice in the gaming headphones segment. The headphones are marketed for esports as they provide exceptional passive noise cancelation. Passive noise cancelation headphones are generally deemed to be uncomfortable, but Razer has proven this notion wrong.

Apex Interactive @ApexIntSA HyperSpeed Wireless technology, this triple threat of ultimate mic clarity, audio and sound isolation is the perfect weapon you need to thrive at the highest levels of play.



#Razer If competing is your calling, answer it with the @Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. Powered by RazerHyperSpeed Wireless technology, this triple threat of ultimate mic clarity, audio and sound isolation is the perfect weapon you need to thrive at the highest levels of play. If competing is your calling, answer it with the @Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. Powered by Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless technology, this triple threat of ultimate mic clarity, audio and sound isolation is the perfect weapon you need to thrive at the highest levels of play.#Razer https://t.co/ewC27EY8MJ

The Blackshark V2 offers an extremely snug yet comfortable fit, thanks to memory foam cushions and a highly accommodating frame. In terms of sound, the headphones have solid 50mm triforce drivers that offer a highly diverse audio spectrum. Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is a compelling buy, especially considering these are often on sale for as low as $120.

2) JBL Quantum ONE - Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset

Price - $189

JBL is a force to be reckoned with in the audio space. Quantum ONE is JBL’s flagship Noise Cancelation offering in the gaming segment, incorporating truly active noise cancelation that constantly counters any distracting sounds in the immediate environment.

The showcase feature of the headphones is Quantum SPHERE 360 technology, which is able to accurately determine enemy footsteps and cues in games like Destiny 2 and CS:GO. This feature alone converges esports and competitive players to prefer Quantum ONE as their headphones of choice.

3) Audio-Technica ATH-GL3BK Closed-Back Gaming Headset

Price - $99

Audio-Technica, although known for their studio-grade headphones, cater towards the gaming side of things as well. The gaming headphones make up a sublime 45 mm driver that is highly optimized to function alongside the passive noise cancelation feature.

These gaming headphones produce crisp and dynamic sounds in-game, which story mode game enthusiasts will appreciate immensely.

ATH-GL3BK’s build is preferential as it offers an extremely lightweight frame which many argue does not feel premium. However, it seems to be a welcome trade-off to accommodate long hours of gaming with comfort.

4) Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Price - $350

With Bose QuietComfort 35 II, the company has provided sleek, premium-looking headphones that can be used for gaming and everyday use without having to deal with the designs that are commonplace in gaming headsets.

The sound stage is preferential for story mode games, with a punchy and rich output. The premium cost of QuiteComfort 35 II is easily justified given its dreamy functionality with the noise cancellation. Bose's noise cancelation is unparalleled at this price point.

5) Victrix Pro AF ANC Wired Professional Esports Gaming Headset

Price - $249

Pro AF is a rather premium offering from Victrix, substantiating its value with eccentric features. This headset is primarily targeted towards esports and the competitive crowd with its Active Noise Cancelation, which claims to eliminate 70% background noises.

Victrix Pro FX has unique mechanical levers around the ear cuffs that help eliminate heat and sweat. The headset also offers an impressive in-line control that makes full audio customization possible on the fly.

