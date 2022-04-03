5 budget headphones for PC gaming in 2022

Gaming headphones are becoming popular among PC gamers. While audiophiles will always prefer high-quality headphones like AKG, Sennheiser, or Audio Technica, as well as a separate mic for the optimum output and input, most users will go for the more convenient choice and purchase budget gaming headphones.

Purchasing a low-cost headset allows you to spend more on other PC components such as a mouse and keyboard.

5) Logitech G432

Cost: $58

Sound: DTS X 2.0

The G432 is one of the most stylish headsets you'll ever come across. Not only that, but it won't break the bank, allowing you to enjoy PC gaming without burning a hole in your pocket.

It has a DTS X 2.0, a handy flip-to-mute microphone, a 3.5 mm jack, and USB input. Furthermore, the company, Logitech, is one of the most well-known gaming companies globally.

4) JBL Quantum 300

Cost: $60

Sound: 7.1 surround sound

With its braided cable and outstanding comfort, the Quantum 300 is one of the best gaming headsets in the budget range, thanks to its traditional JBL design and sound signature. It has soft cushions that let you use it for long periods without damaging your ears.

For games like PUBG and BGMI, which require high sound quality, this JBL device is ideal.

3) SteelSeries Arctis 5

Cost: $99.99

Sound: DTS X 2.0

The Arctis 5 is a PC gaming headset that combines autonomous gaming, chat management, DTS surround sound, and dual-zone RGB illumination to provide the ideal audio solution for your battle station.

This Arctis ClearCast microphone captures studio-quality voice clarity and eliminates background noise. It's ideal for PC games that require high-quality sound, such as Elden Ring.

2) Razer BlackShark V2

Cost: $75

Sound: THX 7.1 Spatial Sound

The BlackShark V2 has a triple threat of outstanding audio, superior mic clarity, and superb sound isolation characteristics in an esports headset. It has a one-of-a-kind design that improves comfort and allows you to play PC games for hours.

This Razer offering is ideal for PC users seeking a cheap gaming headset with unique features.

1) Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

Cost: $90

Sound: 7.1 surround sound

Since its creation, Razer Kraken has established itself as a cult classic in the gaming community. It became a fixture at many gaming events, conferences, and competitions.

You'll be able to pick the direction of where the action is coming from in games like BGMI and PUBG, thanks to the 7.1 surround sound software, which allows you to experience precise positional audio when gaming.

