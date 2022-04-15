5 best gaming mouse you can buy for CS: GO 

A good gaming mouse is a very underrated peripheral. Competing at the topmost level at a shooter like CS:GO requires you to bring forth intense amounts of practice and mentality to give your best at all costs. While this is majorly true, one cannot deny that having the best gear and equipment does indeed give you an edge over others.

CS:GO has been the holy grail of Competitive FPS Shooters since its release in 2012. It took the esports community by storm with its tactical and accurate gunplay.

With this article, we sought to find five gaming mice that you can buy without any hesitance and compete at your very best. The following choices are are based on their general popularity in the esports scene, features offered, and reliability. One should keep in mind that there is no perfect mouse for the masses, everybody has their own preferences.

5 best gaming mouse that CS: GO players should try out in 2022

This list shall give a starting point for the general buyer to further research and find the gaming mouse best suited for them.

1) Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $150

Minimalism at its best (Image via Logitech)

If you are in the market for a classic and well-trusted gaming mouse brand, look no further than Logitech. The company has been making esports-industry-graded and precise peripherals for a long time now. Its flagship model Logitech G Pro X Superlight coming in at around $150 does range over the expensive side but performs spectacularly.

Logitech G @LogitechG Who's carrying you in your games like this PRO X Keyboard is carrying the Superlight? Who's carrying you in your games like this PRO X Keyboard is carrying the Superlight? https://t.co/8AsoqtAbDk

The Pro X Superlight is one of the most widely used and reliable gaming mouse in esports in general. The mouse offers a wireless experience based on Logitech Lightspeed technology that ensures latency-free operation. It only weighs “less than 63 G” as quoted by Logitech, which by industry standards makes it extremely lightweight and undoubtedly a solid choice all round.

2) Endgame XM1 - $82.75

XM1 features latency free Omron switches (Image via Endgame)

Endgame as a brand is fairly new to the peripherals market, but has managed to impress and create hype in the esports community with its peripheral offering. The Endgame XM1 proves to be a solid choice for anyone looking for an ambidextrous mouse that does the basics just right.

The XM1 is fairly wide and offers good claw and fingertip grip. The shape of the mouse fits extremely well with its light weight of 70 gms, which results in the perfect balance of control and glide. The gaming mouse also offers a precise Pixart PMW3389 Sensor coupled with latency-free Omron switches that are rated for over 50 million clicks.

3) Zowie S2 - $70

Benq is expanding (Image via Zowie)

Zowie, a sub-brand of Benq, is no stranger to CS: GO and esports. The company's offering of Zowie S2 is one of the most widely used mice in CS: GO LANs events and tournaments. What makes the Benq Zowie S2 so popular is its accommodating grip variations.

If you are a player who is just starting out on an esports journey and are unsure of your preferred grip style, the S2 is all set to offer you excellent adaptability for just about any grip. The Zowie S2 weighs around 87 gms, without the cable, and offers a suitable middle ground between an ultralight and heavy mice. Overall, this particular product provides excellent performance and value.

4) FinalMouse Ultralight 2 - Cape Town - $120

Ultralight 2 offers a solid build (Image via Finalmouse)

FinalMouse is one of the most-hyped gaming mouse brands on the market, which offers limited stock in return for unparalleled quality and brand value. At $120, FinalMouse Ultralight 2 is the lightest gaming mouse in this list at just around 47 grams. This is the mouse for you if you want the swiftest flicks possible for those clutch situations that are common-place in CS: GO.

Ultralight 2 is based on a honeycomb design which is preferential, but is well worth it for the gained performance. Ultralight 2 offers a solid build and the ability to customize the very dimensions of the gaming mouse. Finalmouse achieves this with what the company calls Infinityskins, which can be applied directly onto the mouse.

The only downside to FinalMouse peripherals is that they are rarely in stock and are often found at a premium in the resell market. But if you do manage to get one, it is well worth the high price.

5) Razer Viper Ultimate

A dominant force in gaming (Image via Razer)

Razer is a dominant peripheral brand that attracts both casuals and professionals alike. The model Viper Ultimate is no exception to this. It is available in four esthetic options, namely Black, Quartz, Mercury, and Cyberpunk 2077. Apart from great esthetics, it also excels in raw performance.

NeonAssasin @Neon1420 the new razer viper ultimate the new razer viper ultimate https://t.co/GqiHfV1oog

The Viper Ultimate is a wireless gaming mouse and weighs at around 74 grams. Razer claims that its Hyperspeed Wireless technology is 25% faster than any other in the market. It comes with a charging dock that is extremely convenient and also helps sustain wireless signals for better performance. The gaming mouse offers 100% PTFE feet which ensures the best glide and control.

In conclusion,

Overall, Razer Viper Ultimate is a well-rounded gaming mouse and offers just about everything. So, if you’re in the market for a well-designed mouse that also performs well, Viper Ultimate is a top choice for PC Gaming.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan