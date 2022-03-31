5 best wireless gaming mice under $50

A gaming mouse is an excellent tool in a PC gamer's arsenal, whether one plays FPS shooters like Valorant, Battle Royale like Fortnite, or MOBAs League of Legends.

With negligible latency difference between wired and wireless options, most gamers are moving towards wireless gaming mice for freedom of movement and clutter-free design.

Today we will be listing some of the best wireless gaming mice. One can buy each of them for under $50.

Note: This listicle reflects the views of the author and is sorted by price, from low to high.

Great mice options for wireless gaming

5) Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless

A great budget mouse with both wireless and BlueTooth capabilities, this ergonomic offering from Razer is both a beauty and a beast. Devoid of RGB, this mouse has a muted black look. However, this mouse might feel a bit bulky to some people.

Features:

450 hrs Battery life

16K DPI sensor

6 Programmable buttons

4) Corsair Katar Pro Wireless

A great ambidextrous offering by Corsair (although the extra buttons are only meant for right-handed use), this version of the ever-popular Katar Pro brings all the features of the wired version but in a wireless form factor.

Features:

96g lightweight design

Ambidextrous Design

350 hrs battery life

3) Razer Orochi V2 Wireless

This tiny wireless mouse is well suited for claw grips or palm grips with small hands. With over 950 hours of potential battery life, this is an excellent option for travel.

Features:

950 hours of battery life

<60g lightweight design

Dual Connectivity options (wireless and Bluetooth)

2) Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless

The G305 is a superb option for folks looking to get a solid wireless mouse without extra frills. The mouse's ambidextrous shape and decent size are splendid for palm grip. Also, the classic shape will make most people feel right at home.

Features:

250 hours of battery life

99 grams lightweight design

12K DPI Hero Sensor

1) Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless

The G604 is probably more suited for creative professionals than gamers due to its size and bulk. Equipped with six thumb buttons and 15 programmable controls, this is genuinely a MOBA pro's (or an Editor's) dream mouse.

Features:

240 hours of battery life

Hyper-Fast scroll wheel

15 programmable controls

