5 reasons to play Cyberpunk 2077 with the Patch 1.5 update

The "next-gen" rendition of Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here. Developer CD Projekt RED has announced that the newly released Patch 1.5 will tweak and improve player experience for their 2021 sci-fi RPG.

The biggest change here is that it finally lets the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles flex their technical muscles in the open-world game. Cyberpunk 2077 finally gets a native port for those systems, and existing PlayStation 4 and Xbox One discs played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series will be updated to the next-gen builds.

Changes to Cyberpunk 2077 that players should look forward to

Explore Night City's lawless streets and become a legend (Image via CD Projekt RED)

5) Visual improvements on next-gen consoles

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions boast two modes: Performance and Raytracing modes. The former targets 4K at 60 FPS, while the latter is 4K 30 FPS with ray-traced local light shadows. Series S meanwhile, only has a 1440p (dynamic resolution) at 30 FPS mode.

4) Improved vehicle handling

The driving in Cyberpunk 2077 always felt off, regardless of the vehicle being used. CDPR promises a better experience as they've overhauled many systems and introduced new ones.

A "Burn Out" mode, allowing drifts, brake stands and drag-race style launches. New braking and ABS simulation model. Improved engine and gearbox simulation and added clutch simulation. Vehicles might be decent to use now.

3) New narrative scenarios, exploration content and balancing

CDPR has added, "a few secrets in Night City to be discovered by players." Whatever that means. Perhaps it has to do with exploration and side missions. This is not available on PS4/XB1, citing technical limitations. Romance paths have new interactions. There are also new weapons and mods for players to tinker with.

Progression has been tweaked, with Fixers gradually offering missions as V's standing with them improves. An interesting change is how Evasion stat has been replaced by Mitigation Chance and Mitigation Strength.

Mitigation Chance determines how often the player has a chance to reduce incoming damage. Mitigation Strength determines the percentage by which damage is reduced (50% by default).

2) A livelier Night City

One of Cyberpunk 2077's biggest stumbles was its open world. It was shallow, for lack of a better world, regarding interactivity. The game had some issues with NPC AI pathing and interactions. These have been fixed and now enemy AI can react to V's actions, like aiming at them. NPC vehicle AI has been enhanced too, with pedestrians fleeing away in vehicles on detecting danger,

Speaking of foes, enemies have improved reactions in combat. For example, they are switching weapons, dodging V's attacks and so on. They also showcase different behaviors.

Some enemy types will be aggressive, while others battle defensively. V's companions in scripted scenarios also fight better and are temporarily takedown by enemies.

1) Purchasable and customizable apartments

This is something fans have been clamoring for a while now. Cyberpunk 2077 only had one apartment at launch, located in the Megabuilding H10 in the Watson district.

Players can chill in the cozy confines, take a bath and stash gear. The new update brings several more picks to choose from. Namely:

Northside, Watson (€$5,000)

Japantown, Westbrook (€$15,000)

The Glen, Heywood (€$40,000)

Corpo Plaza, City Center (€$55,000)

Each has a unique look and new interactive features, like a music player. Also, V's original apartment can now be customized for a fee.

A gist of every key improvement

Full patch notes can be read here. Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S and Stadia. The game's free 5-hour trial version is available on PS5 & XSX|S.

