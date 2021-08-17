New Witcher game reportedly in production at CD Projekt Red

A new game in The Witcher franchise is likely being developed at CD Projekt Red, according to a job advert that has been spotted. The job advert is seeking a “camera programmer” experienced in developing “real-time third-person perspective cameras.”

The job advert is for the new Vancouver-based studio of CD Projekt Red. While it does not exactly state which game the potential employee would be working on, earlier statements from the company regarding a new The Witcher game made it easier to connect the dots.

In March 2020, CD Projekt Red’s president Adam Kiciński, in an interview with Eurogamer Poland, confirmed that the developer had created a “clear concept” for a new single-player Witcher game and its production would commence after the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red is rumored to have started production on the new Witcher game

The Poland-based developers stated earlier that Geralt’s story is finished with the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but they would likely return to The Witcher universe in some other way. While CD Projekt Red has developed the Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (2018) and Gwent (2020) as spin-off card games set in the Witcher universe, a full-blown role-playing game of the franchise is surely anticipated by fans worldwide.

After the dismal launch of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red would undoubtedly seek to regain the lost reputation with a return to the franchise that brought them all the accolades and popularity.

While the CD Project Red Vancouver job advert could potentially mean a new third-person game IP in development there, the game being the next Witcher title makes the most sense.

Moreover, as far as the standard AAA game development cycle is concerned, it is more than likely that CD Projekt Red has been working on their next title soon after Cyberpunk 2077’s release.

Since the new game is merely at the pre-production stage at the moment, it will take several years before the studio gets ready to show it to the world. After the debacle with Cyberpunk 2077, they would likely be doubly aware in that regard.

