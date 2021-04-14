CD Projekt Red CEO says shelving Cyberpunk 2077 isn't an option

Cyberpunk 2077 was not in good shape at launch, but CDPR has been hard at work trying to get the game up to standard. The launch of the highly anticipated RPG was marred by a litany of issues on all platforms, but the most severely affected area was its performance on last-gen consoles.

Simply put, Cyberpunk 2077 was rushed in development. As a result, the game was released in a state that permanently damaged the studio's reputation.

Yet, CDPR has maintained its efforts to improve the game with subsequent patches and hotfixes for all platforms, including Stadia and PC.

While many in the industry and media believe that CDPR should wash their hands of Cyberpunk 2077 and move on to other projects, the studio doesn't consider that an option.

In a conversation with Reuters, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski maintained the company's ambitions to make Cyberpunk 2077 a long-term success after a troubled rollout.

CD Projekt Red CEO wants long-term success for Cyberpunk 2077

Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is now live on PC and consoles! A version for Stadia will follow later this week.

The list of changes for this update is available here: https://t.co/gbDIp90CXG pic.twitter.com/gt64a8DPzW — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 29, 2021

Adam Kicinski, joint chief executive of CD Projekt Red, maintained that shelving Cyberpunk 2077 is not an option for the studio. Their current focus right now is to get the game up to a level where they can be proud of it.

Kicinski said:

“I don’t see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077. We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come.”

While some remain skeptical as to whether Cyberpunk 2077 will ever manage to live up to that standard, it isn't completely out of the realm of possibility. For instance, No Man's Sky was released to overwhelmingly negative reception, but over time, Hello Games was able to turn things around.

No Man's Sky is now one of the most beloved games in the industry, even managing to win the Best Long-Running Game of 2020 award.

Fans and well-wishers can only hope that CDPR pulls the proverbial rabbit out of the hat and deliver on lofty expectations yet again.