Is Cyberpunk 2077 worth playing in 2022?

Cyberpunk 2077 had one of the worst launches in the history of gaming. It was a game that promised players everything, but delivered less than ten percent of that.

Therefore, since its release, players have been wondering of when the game will provide the various features that it was always destined to. Thus, with 2022 just around the corner, it is worth answering on whether this game is worth a buy.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame

#Matrix Ever have that feeling where you’re not sure if you’re awake or dreaming? Ever have that feeling where you’re not sure if you’re awake or dreaming?#Matrix https://t.co/0IOTQoCHH9

This is because Cyberpunk 2077 is supposed to receive a lot of changes in the coming year. Thus, the game might finally provide everything that players have always asked for since day one.

CDPR has promised massive changes to Cyberpunk 2077 in 2022

CDPR (CD Projekt Red), the developers of Cyberpunk 2077, have promised a lot of changes coming to the game in 2022. The first amongst them is upgradation to new generation consoles.

The console version of the game was initially released only on Playstation 4 and Xbox One. It goes without saying that back then, playing Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles was a nightmare.

The game looked like Minecraft and several players felt betrayed by CDPR. However, after almost a year of fixing bugs and making amendments, the game might finally be ready to release on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame It's been a year since the release. Thank you for all of the support and passion you've given us 💛



Here's to you! It's been a year since the release. Thank you for all of the support and passion you've given us 💛Here's to you! https://t.co/RZZiYtef06

Cyberpunk 2077 was advertised as a genre-defining next generation game. So hopefully it will live up to the expectations once it comes out on the next generation consoles.

Secondly, the game is expected to receive a major update with patch 1.5. While Cyberpunk 2077 did receive significant patches in 2021 which made it a much more pleasant experience, the game still felt underwhelming.

Patch 1.5 is expected to be massive and the game is believed to have turned around a lot. The problem is that patch updates are often untrustworthy when it comes to games with troubled launches.

No matter how many patches they release, the game will never change its base story. Apart from that, aspects like the AI, crowd density of the world and several thousand bugs and glitches need fixing.

It is almost impossible to implement so many changes and yet ensure that the game remains relevant over the years. In 2022, God of War, Elden Ring and several other top-tier titles will be releasing.

Thus, Cyberpunk 2077's patch 1.5 has to be enormous in value to make a difference. Other than that, the developers have also promised a free DLC for the players in 2022.

There have been several complaints regarding the depth of the story. Therefore, a DLC is needed to fix that issue. While a free DLC sounds good, it definitely suffers from the exact problem that was mentioned previously.

Finally, CDPR has gradually lost its loyal consumers. Cyberpunk 2077 was at the top of the Steam charts when it released. However, it currently has less players than Witcher 3. This just shows the state of the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Therefore, unless CDPR delivers on a grand scale, Cyberpunk 2077 will remain an average game to be picked on sales even in 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul