"Basically a technical limitation": Pawel Sasko on the lack of car chases in Cyberpunk 2077

When Cyberpunk 2077 came out, it brought with it a litany of bugs and glitches that infuriated the players across all platforms. For a game that was developed by around five hundred people and for nearly a decade, players were extremely unhappy with the state of Cyberpunk 2077 at launch.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 was praised for its narrative, esthetics and visuals, the sheer number of issues, particularly for the console versions, forced a chunk of players to refund the game. Even after a year, many of these issues persist.

Recently on the anniversary stream of Cyberpunk 2077, Pawel Sasko, Quest Director for Cyberpunk 2077, interacted with the community and answered some questions. He also addressed one of the most glaring absences in the open world of Cyberpunk 2077 - car chases of any form, police or gang.

Pawel Sasko reponds to the lack of car chase in Cyberpunk 2077 in a recent stream

The absence of car chases has been noted and posted about by players since Cyberpunk 2077's launch. The official forum of the game has also seen discussions regarding issues where players lament the fact that the game lacks this common feature other than in some scripted scenes.

Why are there no car chases or motorbikes in traffic while every other open world game has this mechanic?

This question was asked to Pawel Sasko when he hosted the one-year anniversary stream of Cyberpunk 2077 a few days back. Sasko jokingly pointed out that not all open world games have this mechanic - pointing to the upcoming Sonic open world game and Elden Ring. He acknowledges that the person who asked the question is possibly referring to GTA titles or the Watch Dogs games.

Coming to Cyberpunk 2077, Sasko answered that the main issue for implementing the car chase mechanic was technical limitations. The developers 'simply did not manage to make it' owing to unavoidable reasons, possibly due to the aforementioned limitations and a time crunch. Players thus had cops teleport right to them.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame It's been a year since the release. Thank you for all of the support and passion you've given us 💛



Here's to you! It's been a year since the release. Thank you for all of the support and passion you've given us 💛Here's to you! https://t.co/RZZiYtef06

Also Read Article Continues below

Although the argument that game X has this so why does Cyberpunk 2077 not have that is a tenous one, car chases or something similar is a common occurrence in games like these. A number of major updates are slated to come to Cyberpunk 2077 in the near future. One can only hope that there will be some marked improvements in the game regarding this aspect.

Edited by Danyal Arabi