5 ways in which GTA 5 is better than Cyberpunk 2077

GTA 5 tops the list when it comes to talking about the most successful game releases of the past decade. This fact has been cemented ever since the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and the general sentiment of disappointment that players expressed after a few days of receiving their copies.

This goes to show that Rockstar Games developed and perfected a formula that ensured seamless success for GTA 5, and sales numbers back this up: GTA 5 had sold more copies in 2020 than any other year since its release.

Cyberpunk 2077, on the other hand, had some great initial hype, but it fizzled out post the release day. This article explores five reasons why GTA 5, 8 years after its release, is still a better offering compared to Cyberpunk 2077.

Five reasons why GTA 5 is better than Cyberpunk 2077

1) Comparatively lesser glitches

GTA 5 promises its players a glitch-free gaming experience, all thanks to the amount of work Rockstar Games has put in over the years since it was released back in 2013. Cyberpunk 2077, on the other hand, has highly glitch-ridden gameplay. These glitches range from NPCs randomly disappearing if the playable character runs into them, right down to the weird character movement physics, which sometimes makes the game environment unreal to observe. The following glitch was reported by a multitude of players in the first week of Cyberpunk 2077's release.

2) Multiple Protagonists

GTA 5 offered multiple protagonists that players could switch between at any point in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anyone who has played GTA 5 has appreciated the fact that players get a total of 3 playable characters that they can switch between at any point in the game. What made this feature so famous was that players could change at any given moment in the game, which made them discover more about the ways of life of each playable character, their habits, and their personality traits. Cyberpunk 2077, on the other hand, had only one playable character in the vast Night City, which meant that players were limited to a single perspective when trying to explore the open world of Cyberpunk.

3) A paradise for mod users and developers

Open All Interiors mod for GTA 5 (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The modding community of GTA 5 has been on the move in recent times, and there have been countless mods developed for GTA 5 since 2013. Because of these mods, players spend multiple hours each day in the open world of GTA 5 even after completing the main storyline. Mods for Cyberpunk are currently less in number, and the glitch-ridden gameplay makes matters worse for both mod developers and players.

4) Seamless storyline progression

Trevor chasing after the crashing plane in the mission Caida Libre in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 offers players a very movie-like style of missions and storyline progression. Only in GTA franchise games can players do something as crazy as shooting down a flying plane and chasing after it just to retrieve a few files inside. GTA 5 has a very expansive storyline, and it also offers players a plethora of side quests to complete. All of this gives players a lot of time to explore the vast open world of GTA 5 and discover all the tiny hidden details that developers have integrated. Cyberpunk has a relatively short storyline, and there isn't much that players can do once they complete all the missions.

5) Realism

An NPC exiting a vehicle when targeted in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Be it NPCs running away from players pointing guns at them or cops warning players to step back and stop bothering them, GTA 5 nails it on all fronts. Rockstar has worked hard on the in-game AI engine and integrated the tiniest details, making Los Santos a more believable place.

In scenarios like a fire breaking out in a grassy area, it spreads to the surrounding vegetation, and the firefighters show up to douse the flames.

Fire spreading progressively through a grassy area in GTA 5 (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The integration of all these neat and tiny details makes GTA 5 a more well-rounded title when compared to Cyberpunk 2077.

While Cyberpunk is an excellent title in itself, it can still improve a lot through updates, and the possible introduction of an Online Multiplayer could make things highly exciting for fans of the franchise. However, Cyberpunk 2077 still has a lot of ground to cover to rival GTA 5, and this article explored the top 5 reasons why GTA 5 is a better game when compared to Cyberpunk 2077.

