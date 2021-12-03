×
CD Projekt RED announces new $500 Cyberpunk 2077 watch, memefest ensues

CD Projekt RED recently announced a Cyberpunk 2077 watch (Image via Cyberpunk 2077- CYBERPUNKINSIDER.COM on Twitter)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Dec 03, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Feature

When Cyberpunk 2077 finally released on December 10, 2020 after several delays, it was a massive disaster. The game was full of glitches and other issues, many of which have not been fixed till date.

Recently, CD Projekt RED announced that it is collaborating with Zegarki Blonie to create limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 watches. The watches are priced at 499 USD, which has left people scratching their heads.

Naturally, memes flooded Twitter right after the announcement.

#CDPRgear and @Blonie_Watches proudly present the T-2077 — a limited edition wristwatch born from a love for the craft and the dystopian setting of #Cyberpunk2077. Even the odds and make sure time’s always on your side ⌚Pre-order yours today at cp2077.ly/T-2077 https://t.co/a830TS3WjV

Twitter hits back as CD Projekt RED announces new Cyberpunk 2077 watch

The official announcement of the accessory was met with absolute disbelief. People could not imagine why CDPR was trying to encash on the hype created around the game even after the disastrous outcome of Cyberpunk 2077.

Besides, most people did not like the bulky appearance of the watch. Since Cyberpunk is a game set in the future, it was natural to expect a watch that would look futuristic. On the contrary, the watch looks very outdated, and, in the words of several Twitter users, looks like someone has strapped a table clock to their wrists.

@CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Limited Edition, yeah :DAn old wristwatch: https://t.co/cywzOSXUWG
@MaRcOpUz0 @CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Yeah, really not a fan of the design. I was expecting something more elegant and futuristic, with neons or something.This looks like a miniature version of your regular nightstand alarm clock :/

Furthermore, there were several comments which inferred that the watch was massively overpriced.

@unatco_001 @CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Its also 500 dollars, for a titanium night stand alarm clock. Because no one has a mini computer on there hand right now that can tell time and can respond to this tweet lol.
@CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Wait...$500 for a titanium case... quartz movement, digital display.... what's special about this? The only dystopian thing here is the price. The design is absolutely boring. Get a $15 digital watch and slap an amazon case and save $485
@CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Uninspiring design not worth the price. Fix the game first and give features which were promised.
@CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches USD499 is a lot of money, folks. https://t.co/FgwOq7wKT0

Undoubtedly, there were also several comments which took jabs at the inefficiency of CD Projekt RED with respect to fixing the massively hyped title, Cyberpunk 2077.

@CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches "Estimated delivery time: June 2022". Well... #Cyberpunk2077 #Watch #CyberpunkWatch
@CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Yeah let's sell merchandise for one of the biggest betrayals masquerading as a game in the history of games. Cyberpunk 2077 is in the same league as E.T. was in the 80's. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves imo. "The most immersive open-world rpg to date." Yeah, right.
@PlayCyberPunk You dont get it all at once you get it piece by piece. spread out over a year.
@PlayCyberPunk You can't see the watch in action nor will previews be released before the release date, which will be delayed multiple time to "tweak and refine the experience"....but CDPR swears that the watch was is in a "good state" for release.
@PlayCyberPunk If CDPR are making it it's not gonna work out the box,they will have to spend a year pushing bug fix updates and it's gonna need a soft relaunch in Q12023...

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 was a disastrous failure, since the game was released with a bunch of glitches, many of which were rather bizarre, like characters randomly T-posing and spinning garbage cans.

Sometimes I still think about what a hot mess Cyberpunk 2077 was and look back at my playthrough to watch this dancing garbage can. Some say it's still dancing. https://t.co/8yUG7JcGq4

CDPR released a bunch of bug fixes and updates which worked on the issue, but even till date, the game is not completely bug-free.

On top of that, the fact that CDPR is busy making Cyberpunk accessories instead of working on making the game better does not really portray them in good light.

Edited by Saman
