CD Projekt RED announces new $500 Cyberpunk 2077 watch, memefest ensues

When Cyberpunk 2077 finally released on December 10, 2020 after several delays, it was a massive disaster. The game was full of glitches and other issues, many of which have not been fixed till date.

Recently, CD Projekt RED announced that it is collaborating with Zegarki Blonie to create limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 watches. The watches are priced at 499 USD, which has left people scratching their heads.

Naturally, memes flooded Twitter right after the announcement.

Twitter hits back as CD Projekt RED announces new Cyberpunk 2077 watch

The official announcement of the accessory was met with absolute disbelief. People could not imagine why CDPR was trying to encash on the hype created around the game even after the disastrous outcome of Cyberpunk 2077.

Besides, most people did not like the bulky appearance of the watch. Since Cyberpunk is a game set in the future, it was natural to expect a watch that would look futuristic. On the contrary, the watch looks very outdated, and, in the words of several Twitter users, looks like someone has strapped a table clock to their wrists.

Mandra @unatco_001 @MaRcOpUz0 @CDPROJEKTRED



This looks like a miniature version of your regular nightstand alarm clock :/ @Blonie_Watches Yeah, really not a fan of the design. I was expecting something more elegant and futuristic, with neons or something.This looks like a miniature version of your regular nightstand alarm clock :/ @MaRcOpUz0 @CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Yeah, really not a fan of the design. I was expecting something more elegant and futuristic, with neons or something.This looks like a miniature version of your regular nightstand alarm clock :/

Furthermore, there were several comments which inferred that the watch was massively overpriced.

MaRcOpUz0 @MaRcOpUz0 @unatco_001 @CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Its also 500 dollars, for a titanium night stand alarm clock. Because no one has a mini computer on there hand right now that can tell time and can respond to this tweet lol. @unatco_001 @CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Its also 500 dollars, for a titanium night stand alarm clock. Because no one has a mini computer on there hand right now that can tell time and can respond to this tweet lol.

Leo @Runningpaw @CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Wait...$500 for a titanium case... quartz movement, digital display.... what's special about this? The only dystopian thing here is the price. The design is absolutely boring. Get a $15 digital watch and slap an amazon case and save $485 @CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Wait...$500 for a titanium case... quartz movement, digital display.... what's special about this? The only dystopian thing here is the price. The design is absolutely boring. Get a $15 digital watch and slap an amazon case and save $485

DracoSura @DracoSura @CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Uninspiring design not worth the price. Fix the game first and give features which were promised. @CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Uninspiring design not worth the price. Fix the game first and give features which were promised.

Undoubtedly, there were also several comments which took jabs at the inefficiency of CD Projekt RED with respect to fixing the massively hyped title, Cyberpunk 2077.

Ry @RetroRyTV @CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Yeah let's sell merchandise for one of the biggest betrayals masquerading as a game in the history of games. Cyberpunk 2077 is in the same league as E.T. was in the 80's. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves imo. "The most immersive open-world rpg to date." Yeah, right. @CDPROJEKTRED @Blonie_Watches Yeah let's sell merchandise for one of the biggest betrayals masquerading as a game in the history of games. Cyberpunk 2077 is in the same league as E.T. was in the 80's. You guys should be ashamed of yourselves imo. "The most immersive open-world rpg to date." Yeah, right.

😒🚬 Cynically Punk @CynicallyPunk @PlayCyberPunk You dont get it all at once you get it piece by piece. spread out over a year. @PlayCyberPunk You dont get it all at once you get it piece by piece. spread out over a year.

Hugo Ortega @HugoOrt95578374 @PlayCyberPunk You can't see the watch in action nor will previews be released before the release date, which will be delayed multiple time to "tweak and refine the experience"....but CDPR swears that the watch was is in a "good state" for release. @PlayCyberPunk You can't see the watch in action nor will previews be released before the release date, which will be delayed multiple time to "tweak and refine the experience"....but CDPR swears that the watch was is in a "good state" for release.

Ilikewetsocks @Ilikewetsockss @PlayCyberPunk If CDPR are making it it's not gonna work out the box,they will have to spend a year pushing bug fix updates and it's gonna need a soft relaunch in Q12023... @PlayCyberPunk If CDPR are making it it's not gonna work out the box,they will have to spend a year pushing bug fix updates and it's gonna need a soft relaunch in Q12023...

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 was a disastrous failure, since the game was released with a bunch of glitches, many of which were rather bizarre, like characters randomly T-posing and spinning garbage cans.

Tristan The Dino @ MFF @Tristan_TheDino Sometimes I still think about what a hot mess Cyberpunk 2077 was and look back at my playthrough to watch this dancing garbage can. Some say it's still dancing. Sometimes I still think about what a hot mess Cyberpunk 2077 was and look back at my playthrough to watch this dancing garbage can. Some say it's still dancing. https://t.co/8yUG7JcGq4

CDPR released a bunch of bug fixes and updates which worked on the issue, but even till date, the game is not completely bug-free.

Also Read Article Continues below

On top of that, the fact that CDPR is busy making Cyberpunk accessories instead of working on making the game better does not really portray them in good light.

Edited by Saman