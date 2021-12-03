CD Projekt RED announces new $500 Cyberpunk 2077 watch, memefest ensues

When Cyberpunk 2077 finally released on December 10, 2020 after several delays, it was a massive disaster. The game was full of glitches and other issues, many of which have not been fixed till date.
Recently, CD Projekt RED announced that it is collaborating with Zegarki Blonie to create limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 watches. The watches are priced at 499 USD, which has left people scratching their heads.
Naturally, memes flooded Twitter right after the announcement.
Twitter hits back as CD Projekt RED announces new Cyberpunk 2077 watch
The official announcement of the accessory was met with absolute disbelief. People could not imagine why CDPR was trying to encash on the hype created around the game even after the disastrous outcome of Cyberpunk 2077.
Besides, most people did not like the bulky appearance of the watch. Since Cyberpunk is a game set in the future, it was natural to expect a watch that would look futuristic. On the contrary, the watch looks very outdated, and, in the words of several Twitter users, looks like someone has strapped a table clock to their wrists.
Furthermore, there were several comments which inferred that the watch was massively overpriced.
Undoubtedly, there were also several comments which took jabs at the inefficiency of CD Projekt RED with respect to fixing the massively hyped title, Cyberpunk 2077.
The release of Cyberpunk 2077 was a disastrous failure, since the game was released with a bunch of glitches, many of which were rather bizarre, like characters randomly T-posing and spinning garbage cans.
CDPR released a bunch of bug fixes and updates which worked on the issue, but even till date, the game is not completely bug-free.
On top of that, the fact that CDPR is busy making Cyberpunk accessories instead of working on making the game better does not really portray them in good light.