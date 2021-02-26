Dr Disrespect takes a slight dig at Cyberpunk 2077 and Keanu Reeves 

Dr Disrespect, via a Twitter post, chose Jason Bourne over John Wick, claiming that it was a simple decision. By doing so, he took a slight dig at the movie character.

However, he followed his previous tweet with a post that clarified his intentions to troll Keanu Reeves and Cyberpunk 2077, as he has on several occasions.

Also read: Fortnite leak almost confirms the return of Thanos in Season 5

If you don’t agree, go play Cyberpunk. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) February 25, 2021

He goes on to suggest that choosing Jason Bourne was a rather simple decision and that those who don't agree, should try their hand at Cyberpunk 2077.

Keanu Reeves’ stunt double, Willie Morris, had been following the thread and soon jumped in to support the iconic Canadian actor.

Bourne couldn’t even remember who he was, Wick killed everyone to avenge his dog — going team wick all day — Willie Morris (@MoreWillie) February 25, 2021

Also read: Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Challenges: Full list and how to complete them.

Bourne and John Wick are undoubtedly two of the most popular thriller movies ever, but from the looks of it Dr Disrespect has already picked his side.

Advertisement

Dr Disrespect trolls fans of both Cyberpunk and Keanu Reeves

The Doc has been a huge fan of FPS titles and has even designed multiplayer maps for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

The release of Cyberpuknk 2077 generated a lot of anticipation in the community. Sadly, it wasn't able to deliver in the way the devs thought it would. The game rolled out with several glitches and bugs and Dr Disrespect has been pretty vocal about them.

The Doc also took a dig at Keanu Reeves, who is popular for his role in the John Wick trilogy and is also an eye-catching NPC in CD Projekt Red's title.

Johnny Silverhand, which is what Keanu is known as, has become one of the major characters of the game. The title also has a cameo by a popular female streamer, Alanah Pearce.

These cameos by popular internet celebrities was a major attraction for people eyeing the release of Cyberpunk 2077. But the endless glitches in the title have disappointed many fans and from the looks of it, Dr Disrespect belongs to the same faction.