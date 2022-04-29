5 best headsets to buy for Sea of Thieves in 2022

While playing games, a good headset can completely immerse you in the world, especially for a game like Sea of Thieves, which requires the player to pay attention to several sounds at once.

A headset is a long-term investment, as it should ideally last the wearer a few years. Choosing the right one for gaming is a tough choice as there are many things to consider, including comfort, sound quality, microphone quality, build quality, and price. This article lists the best headsets that are perfect for Sea of Thieves.

Best headsets for Sea of Thieves

5) Razer Blackshark V2

Razer Blackshark V2 (Image via Amazon)

Price: $79

The Razer Blackshark V2 is one of the best quality headsets for its price on the market, offering excellent microphone quality. It is comfortable to wear for long periods as it is lightweight, with a clean matte design without RGB. The body comprises plastic with a metal band, and earpads are memory foam with breathable fabric.

The only downside of the product is that it is wired. However, it has a 3.5mm jack, which makes it compatible with any computer, console, or mobile. The headphones offer 7.1 surround sound, which will improve your experience while playing Sea of Thieves.

The Blackshark V2 was released in July 2020 at a price of $99. However, it is currently available for a discount on Amazon.

4) Logitech G Pro X

The Logitech G Pro X (Image via Amazon)

Price: $129

The G Pro X by Logitech is a solid choice for headsets as it has top sound quality and is made up of the best materials while being comfortable. It is a sturdy headset built of metal with thick leather cushions that can be replaced easily, as an extra pair comes in the box.

The downside is that it is not wireless, and the microphone is of average quality.

This is the headset that is used by Shroud every day, the most recognizable personality in the industry, though he uses a wireless version, which is $100 more. It was released in July 2020.

3) SteelSeries Arctis 7X

SteelSeries Arctis 7X (Image via SteelSeries)

Price: $149

SteelSeries Arctis 7X is an all-rounder headset with great sound quality and wireless performance. It connects through a 2.4-GHz wireless dongle that can be connected via USB Type-A or USB Type-C, thanks to the adapter that comes in the box. It can also be connected via a 3.5mm jack if needed.

With its companion software, the audio can be tweaked to your liking, as it has custom profiles for different uses. The battery lasts for 23 hours on a single charge with a short charge time. It was released in October 2020.

2) Razer Kraken V3 Pro

Razer Kraken V3 Pro (Image via Razer)

Price: $199

This headset has a unique feature called 'Razer HyperSense' which adds haptic feedback to the audio and immerses you further into the game. It has vibration motors installed in each earcup that add a physical sensation, with three intensity options ranging from low to high.

The Kraken V3 Pro is light with a simple design, made up of a plastic body, leather cushions and a covered metal band. In the Razer software called 'Razer Synapse', the EQs can be adjusted, alongside the RGB Chroma lighting.

The body has a volume wheel, a mute-unmute button for its detachable mic and a haptic level button. It has the best battery life compared to its rivals, lasting up to 45 hours on a single charge. It was released in December 2021.

1) Astro A50 Gen 4 2019

Astro A50 Gen 4 (Image by Astro)

Price: $300

The Astro A50 has excellent sound quality, with comes with a base station that connects to your PC via a USB Type-A cable, which is used for charging as well. Since it is wireless, it is convenient to use, with no lag or quality issues. The battery lasts for 15 hours on one charge and it automatically turns off after 30 minutes of inactivity.

Since it is built of plastic, it is not the best material for this price range, but regardless, it is durable, light, and comfortable. It can connect to consoles wirelessly as well.

Edited by Saman