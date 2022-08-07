Samsung released OneUi 5 open beta in the US

After South Korea and Germany, Samsung finally launched the long-awaited OneUI 5 beta in the US. This is amusing as this beta, based on Android 13, was released before the release of the Android 13 source code. Over the past few days, the Korean tech giant has been teasing the OneUI 5 beta launch through the “One UI Value Up Challenge.”

The beta is only available on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones with Exynos processors. Currently, not every US carrier is letting users download this beta. In a recent report, the 9to5Google team mentioned that they could only install the beta after switching to a T-Mobile SIM card.

Samsung has released OneUi 5 beta: Highlighted features

16 theme colors to match the mobile wallpaper.

Widgets can now be stacked depending on size to save screen space.

Ability to set different call backgrounds for each contact.

A bunch of notification customization options.

Set a different language for each app.

Several new reminders features.

Better support for a physical keyboard.

Improved sound and vibration settings.

Extract text lines and phone numbers directly from images and take action of choice.

Many new cameras feature like getting help, histogram, and watermark.

Bixby is now quicker and has other features like sleep mode.

Improved security features.

More accessibility options.

Call screening.

Battery health screening.

More RAM Plus options.

How to install OneUI 5 beta on any mobile

Before installing any beta, users should always create a backup of their OS, so they can reinstall it if anything goes wrong. To install the beta version of this new UI on any smartphone, users must follow the steps mentioned below.

Download the Samsung Members app from Galaxy Store or the Google Play Store.

Log in to the application with their Samsung Account.

Select the "Registration for One UI Beta Program" in the home banner or notices page.

Now they have to open their device settings.

Go to "Software update."

Click on "Download and install."

And the latest OneUI will automatically get installed on their device.

But again, only unlocked Galaxy S22, S22 Pro, and S22 Ultra smartphones with Exynos chips are eligible for the OneUI 5 beta update.

A beta tester's responsibilities are reporting bugs on the beta OS and software and suggesting improvements in UX or UI.

On their OneUI beta webpage, Samsung has also promised to roll out the OneUI 5 beta soon in China, India, Poland, and the United Kingdom. With millions of fans eagerly waiting, Samsung may launch the One UI 5 stable version in October this year.

Samsung may also reveal more information regarding this matter during the Galaxy Unpacked event. They will also launch the long-awaited Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Watch 5 series and more. Hence, fans are recommended to keep an eye out for the exciting event.

