Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Watch 5, Buds 2 Pro, and accessories' press renders leaked

Fresh renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Buds 2 Pro, and their accessories have been leaked by a member of the 91 Mobiles team. We are only five days from Samsung's semi-annual launch event, 'Galaxy Unpacked.'

Renders on these devices have already been leaked one way or another before, but these renders contain high-quality photos of all the devices that Samsung will launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Various devices, including Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and accessories' high-definition renders leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders (Image via 91 Mobiles)

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders revealed its colors: Rose Gold, Sky Blue, Black, and Bora Purple. None of the color names mentioned in this article are official.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders (Image via 91 Mobiles)

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders revealed its colors: Black, Gray, and Beige/Gold.

Samsung Watch 5

The Samsung Watch 5 renders (Image via 91 Mobiles)

The Samsung Watch 5 will also come in five punchy colors, including Black, Beige, Grey, Mauve, and White.

Samsung Watch 5 Pro

The Samsung Watch 5 Pro renders (Image via 91 Mobiles)

The Samsung Watch 5 Pro comes in two elegant shades: Brown and Balck.

Samsung Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Buds 2 Pro renders (Image via 91 Mobiles)

The Buds 2 Pro has three color options: Black, White, and Mauve.

Samsung official accessories

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 covers and cases (Image via 91 Mobiles)

In the accessories section, Samsung will launch a Note Package and Leather Covers for the Galaxy Z Fold. There are supposed to be Silicon Covers with Ring, Strap, and a Clear Cover with Ring for Z Flip 4.

Samsung will probably launch protection films for both smartphones.

The Samsung Watch 5 straps (Image via 91 Mobiles)

The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro will have a variety of straps with exciting colors and designs. These shades include Peach, Gray, White, Gray, Blue, Panda, Prussian Blue, and Red. There is also a wedged black and a wedge white strap.

This huge leak gives fans lots to look forward to. Other leaks about upcoming Samsung devices have also revealed the specs and designs.

It's only a few days to wait until Samsung releases these devices.

