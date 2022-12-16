Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks reveal simple new design, camera module, and more

Samsung's flagship mobile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is set to be released in early 2023. Before every major release, designs, specifications, and more tend to get leaked, and Samsung has not been safe from them.

Various details and pictures of the upcoming S23 series are going around on the internet that reveal the phones' designs, camera modules, sizes, and more. From what's been leaked, it can be seen that Samsung is continuing with a simple design for the S23 Ultra, adopting the looks of its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra dummy units' pictures have been leaked online

Samsung seems to be going with the four-camera system in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The four cameras can be speculated to be, from top to bottom, a 12MP rear ultra-wide camera, the main 200MP rear wide-angle camera, the first telephoto 10MP camera with 3x zoom, and the second telephoto 10MP camera on the right with 10x zoom. It also seems to have the same space-zoom lens for up to 100x super-resolution zoom.

The frame of the phone seems to be made of aluminum and slightly taller than its predecessor, which will give it a premium feel as well as tougher drop and scratch resistance, similar to what was advertised for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Fans can expect the flagship mobile to be heavy, weighing more than 230g, which will be certified to be water and dust-resistant.

As expected, Samsung's flagship mobile is set to have top-of-the-line specifications. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's specifications were recently leaked as well that revealed for it to have a 6.8-inch screen, the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

The second generation of Snapdragon 8 will have three CPU clusters, which will run at 3.36GHz, 2.8GHz, and 2GHz, depending on the workload to save battery. Moreover, the 5,000 mAh size will also help the phone last longer, coupled with 45W fast charging.

The flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra can be speculated to have Samsung's thorough heating solution that works with a fitted vapor chamber with Gel TIM and Nano TIM (thermal interface material) for the most efficient cooling that will more than suffice for when the phone is under a heavy workload.

Based on leaks, a Samsung Unpacked event is planned for early February 2023, which suggests that the phone's release date is scheduled for mid-February, which is unsurprising as the previous Galaxy S22 series was also released in the month of February.

