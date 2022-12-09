Which is the better buy this Holiday Sale? Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra

Holiday Sale of 2022, the very last sale of the season, isn't far off. Like every year, OEMs will provide incredible discounts, offers, and benefits to the end user while vying for an increased percentage of the smartphone market. On the Android side of the world, Samsung has seen massive upheaval in its software reliability ever since the introduction of its One UI, while Google has been trying to get the smartphone formula just right.

Both of these manufacturers have been successful in their respective ventures, with Samsung trying to nail the software, and Google, the hardware. As part of the Pixel 7 series, Google has nearly perfected the unfiltered Android experience since the criticism of their Pixel 6 lineup. Hence, it makes sense to put two of the greatest Android flagships against each other in this Holiday Sale.

Even though Samsung has had a history of poorly implemented software that was laggy and not ideally optimized, since One UI, their software has grown in leaps and bounds. The following section will compare the flagships from the two OEMs, the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra, and conclude with the better device.

S22 Ultra or Pixel 7 Pro holiday sale: Specifications don't reveal the entire picture

The hardware wars have become mundane, thanks to advancements in chipmaking. The game has shifted from faster speed to fluid optimization. The S22 Ultra features Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 based on 4 nm architecture and Exynos 2200 based on 4nm in Europe. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro features 2nd gen Tensor chips based on 5nm architecture.

Among these devices, the S22 Ultra scores better on geekbench benchmarks, and yet, when compared side by side, the performance difference is barely noticeable. This is where optimization comes into the picture. Moreover, the Pixel offers slightly lower peak brightness than the S22 Ultra, but the display technology in both is AMOLED.

Again, both devices offer UFS 3.1 storage technology for fast read and write speeds on board. Thus, the upcoming Holiday Sale presents an excellent chance to nab these two powerful devices at an affordable cost.

Software is where the roads diverge

This comparison is not straightforward regarding the S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro. On the one hand, S22 Ultra offers longer OS updates and security updates to its devices, but the Pixel 7 Pro where OS updates will come fastest and first. Google's proprietary Pixel UI offers more innovative features like call screening thanks to the Tensor chip's AI capabilities, but the S22 Ultra offers more productivity in its UI with features like Bixby Routines and the Good Lock app.

As for software reliability, One UI has changed Samsung for the better. Gone are the days of lags and stutters, and the modern-looking OneUI offers smooth sailing for most interactions. Similarly, the Pixel UI is focused on AI-rich functionalities while optimizing the UI with smoother animations and transitions.

The Pixel 7 Pro presents an excellent case for purists who value a brilliant phone with worthwhile AI capabilities, while the S22 Ultra is suitable for people who want to keep their phone for the longest time while utilizing various unique productivity features offered on board. These two are some of the most consistently reliable devices one can purchase this Holiday Sale.

Design and build both get right

The S22 Ultra offers Gorilla Glass Victus+ while the Pixel 7 Pro offers Gorilla Glass Victus as protective technology for their respective screens. The + variant of Victus is stronger and more scratch-resistant, according to Corning. It is also quite remarkable how shatter-resistant modern-day smartphones are, as it takes several drops from a height of 6 feet or more to render them completely unusable.

Design is subjective. But both the S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro look stunningly unique. The Pixel has a more pronounced visor, while the Galaxy offers a camera set-up in terms of five spatially placed camera cutouts.

The S22 Ultra does look more premium than the two but is not conclusively better. Many other premium Android flagships will be available this Holiday Sale, but not many of them can go toe-to-toe with these two devices.

The flagship cameras are seemingly neck and neck

The S22 Ultra offers better optical zoom capabilities than the Pixel 7 Pro, but the Pixel offers ever so slightly more accurate indoor and outdoor still image photography. Google's post-processing shines through consistently in several shots regardless of the lighting.

Again, a camera is something that is down to individual preferences. Some people prefer accurate colors, while others prefer something more vivid and enhanced, not lifelike, for lack of a better word. It is best to see individual differences on their own, however minute, and then decide on a phone if camera capability is crucial for one.

To say that one cannot generally go wrong with either of the two cameras is a good measure of how spoiled the consumer is for choice in today's market.

Price and battery could be the final deciding factor

These devices come equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, but the Galaxy provides faster charging at 45W compared to Pixel's 23W. Even though the S22 Ultra has a more efficient architecture than the Pixel 7 Pro, surprisingly, many battery endurance tests give the Pixel the edge. This could be down to excellent optimization on Google's part, making it an option worth considering for this Holiday Sale.

The Ultra is priced at around $200 more than the Pixel. With that increase, it even offers a stylus pen for that much greater productivity to the end user. The prices of the two devices are expected to drop further in the upcoming Holiday Sale, thus offering even better value for money.

To conclude

For those looking for a reliable, high-endurance, and feature-rich Android flagship for the Holiday Sale, it is nearly impossible to go wrong with either the Pixel 7 Pro or the S22 Ultra. Users who prefer a minimalistic software experience, focusing on still photography while wanting day-one software updates without paying a premium should opt for the Pixel 7 Pro.

Users who prefer the productivity that a stylus pen brings while looking for a UI that can do it all and more, and offers higher longevity in software, should give the S22 Ultra a try in this Holiday Sale of 2022.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

