Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best gaming laptop deals

The holidays can bring great joy, especially if you're a tech enthusiast hunting for deals on gaming laptops. With all the options, it can be daunting to start looking for a new device. The following section dives into a list of the best gaming laptops on sale during this holiday. Each option offers top-of-the-line specs, making them powerful machines ready to feel every gaming adventure.

2022 Holiday sale offers stellar options at affordable prices

1) HP Victus $779 (save $280.00 on Target)

The HP Victus 16 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop under the HP Omen line. The firm claims the V logo is the bottom half of the Omen diamond, and the laptop's pricing ranges from $649.99 to $1,249.99. The Victus, which replaces HP's Pavilion Gaming models, has a 16.1-inch screen rather than the more typical 15.6-inch size and offers decent 1080p gameplay. But its all-plastic construction and lack of frills might bother some.

The Victus is an attractive laptop with a desirable screen size and a wide variety of pricing possibilities, from highly inexpensive to not too costly. Its eight-core CPU and GeForce GPU both deliver strong performance. However, the display hinges and touchpad are of poor quality. It also lacks biometrics and a Thunderbolt connector.

2) Dell G15 $899.99 (save $200 on Dell)

With Intel 12th Gen CPUs and Nvidia dedicated GPUs, the Dell G15 (2022) is a low-cost option. The 5520 model uses Intel 11th Gen CPUs to replace the Dell G15 5511 from 2021. The new hybrid design of Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, which combines performance and efficiency cores, is the primary distinction between it and its forerunner.

Among the additional improvements are a QHD 240Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU option, and Thunderbolt 4 connection for variants with an RTX 3060 and 3070Ti. A special edition Obsidian Black hue with an aluminum cover is among the other color choices.

3) Asus TUF Gaming F15 $930.99 (save $169.99 on Amazon)

With lots of power at an affordable price, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 offers everything you can want from a top-notch gaming laptop. The internals provided here perform significantly better than their price if you can get beyond some of its cost-cutting methods. To maximize what the company deems essential for gamers, Asus used a 12th Gen Intel CPU, RTX 30 series graphics, a large 16:9 display with up to 360Hz refresh rate, and a massive onboard battery.

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is a powerful 1080p gaming laptop with solid productivity performance. But don't count on your games to look as good as they should. It lacks color accuracy, but that won't impede regular gaming. For some PC gamers, the webcam, touchpad, and speakers might not be as important as other features, but those who want to use the F15 as a work laptop might want to look at other models.

4) Alienware m15 R7 $1399.99 (save $450 on Amazon)

If you're prepared to extend your budget, Alienware has marked down the m15 R7, one of the finest gaming laptops, to under $1,500. You can purchase a decently equipped gaming laptop for about $1,000.

With the m15 R7, Alienware chose AMD power, the Zen 3+-based Ryzen 7 6800H. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU powers a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with 16GB of dual-channel DDR-4800 RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD, and this potent mobile CPU. The m15 R7 is expensive, but with the current offer, it is slightly more affordable.

5) Razer Blade 14 $2153.98 (save $646.99 on Amazon)

A gaming laptop of the highest caliber, the Razer Blade 14 (2022) is thin and light. The Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade 17 are the other two models in the series, and this one is the smallest. Its AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 3070, or 3080 GPU replace the Razer Blade 14 from 2021.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU choice and the same display options as the 2022 model are also carried over. However, Razer updated the RTX 3070 and 3080 with the 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti and upgraded the CPU to the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with DDR5 RAM.

Only three pre-determined combinations are available from Razer. The basic model comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and a 1080p 144Hz monitor. The other two variants have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti and a 1440p 165Hz monitor. The CPU, RAM, and storage configuration are the same across all three variants. The TGP (Total Graphics Power) for all three GPUs is 100W.

