Intel Arc A770 benchmark - Specs, prices, and more

Intel has provided further information on the specs and performance of its Arc A770 desktop GPUs ahead of their general availability in a few weeks. The GPU will feature 32 XE cores, 32 ray-tracing units, and a decent 2,100MHz clock frequency. It is expected to launch at a starting price of $329. With up to 512 GB/s and 560 GB/s of memory bandwidth, the card will be available in 8 and 16 GB variants.

These cards, according to Intel, provide better value than Nvidia's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060, based on the internal benchmarks via Intel. According to the report, the A770 provides 42 percent more performance per dollar compared to the RTX 3060, while the A750 appears to be, on average, 53 percent better.

The benchmarks assert that the 16 GB variant of the A770 performed better with ray-tracing in most of the games it tested than the similarly priced RTX 3060. (which, in fairness, debuted back in early 2021). According to Intel, the A770 outperformed the RTX 3060 in Fortnite by 1.56 times in terms of ray-tracing performance.

Optimizations observed in newly released benchmarks of the Intel Arc A770

The Geekbench 5 database has several benchmarks for the Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 GPUs. These are probably the Limited Edition variations, as they have already been distributed to reviewers for evaluation. As seen in the said database, all the benchmarks were carried out on a computer with an Intel Core i9-12900KS processor, an ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX motherboard, and 32 GB DDR5-6400 memory.

OpenCL

Intel Arc A770 OpenCL Benchmark Results (image via Geekbench)

In the OpenCL test, the Intel Arc A770 outperformed the Arc A750 with a score of 99482 compared to 88828. This is a performance gain of 15-20% compared to the prior results for the Arc, which only a few months ago earned between 80 and 85K points in the same benchmark.

The tests imply that the cards perform approximately 3% quicker than the GeForce RTX 3060 and close to the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. The Arc A750 outperforms the Radeon RX 6600 XT by around 8%.

Vulkan

Intel Arc A770 Vulkan Benchmark Results (image via Geekbench)

The Intel Arc A770 has a score of 73636, while the Arc A750 receives a score of 66609. This is 5% quicker than the Radeon 6700 XT and comparable to the GeForce RTX 3060. The GPU performs around 3-4% better than the Arc A750. We must remember that there is still a lot of performance left on the table, which further optimizations will deliver.

As previously indicated by Intel, they will concentrate on OpenCL in future driver releases after fine-tuning current-gen APIs like DX12 and Vulkan. The fact that Intel has reduced the gap with the competition is encouraging, and considering the cost and value of the bundles, they could very well be justified.

Final thoughts and value proposition

Currently, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT costs $379, the Arc 770 with 16 GB is $349, and the 8 GB model costs even less at $329. The Arc A750 reduces it to $289, making it comparable with the RX 6650 XT's $299 price.

Given that Nvidia and AMD will first concentrate their next-generation GPUs on the high-end segment, current-generation mainstream cards will continue to be available on the market for some time until early next year, it appears that Intel's decision to target the mainstream segment was a well-calculated and clever one.

This GPU will compete with the GeForce RTX 3060 series. Across 48 contemporary games, Intel has demonstrated that the card is, on average, 5% quicker than the RTX 3060.

Additionally, Intel claims that the Arc A750 delivers up to 53% more performance for every dollar than the identically overclocked RTX 3060 or 11% more performance than the Arc 770. This is encouraging for the card, given that neither Nvidia nor AMD have any immediate plans to release mainstream or low-cost cards based on their respective next-generation GPU architectures.

