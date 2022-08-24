Is 12900K worth buying for gaming in 2022?

Intel introduced the Core i9 12900K in November 2021. The processor was introduced as part of the 12the generation Alder Lake lineup.

With twice as many cores as the 11900K and much improved single-core performance, the 12th gen Core i9 was to be much better than its predecessors.

The 12th gen processor introduced a 10nm process node called Intel 7 as the company ditched its 14nm process node after five years. The new generation also introduced two types of cores called Performance Cores and Efficiency cores.

Performance cores boost higher and have better single-core performance metrics but consume more power. They kick in when the processor is tasked with heavy workloads.

Efficiency cores are low-power, low-performance components that take over when the processor is not stressed. The Core i9 12900K comes with these innovations.

Core i9 12900K is most powerful processor available today

The Core i9 12900K processor (Image via Amazon)

With eight hyperthreading-enabled performance cores, eight efficient cores, and a total of 24 threads, the Core i9 12900K is one of the most expensive processors money can buy.

It can turbo up to 5.20 GHz and has a base clock of 3.20 GHz for the Performance cores and 2.40 GHz for the Efficiency cores. It is one of the few processors that hit 5+ GHz out of the box.

The impressive on-paper specs translate beautifully into video games. Gamers see the Core i9 12900K destroy the AMD flagship, the Ryzen 9 5950X, by a massive margin in most video games showcased in the video below.

Modern video games do not need the sheer core count or the outstanding performance of the 12th gen Core i9. Most titles hardly use one or two cores of any processor and benefit from exceptional single-core performances.

The 12th gen Core i9 has not been built for gamers. This processor is targeted toward professionals.

The chip excels in content creation, video game development, AI, and machine learning workloads. Video games cannot fully utilize the full potential of this processor.

Although the Core i9 12900K comes with unmatched single-core performance metrics, much cheaper processors like the Core i5 12600K and the Ryzen 5 5600X reach 90-95% of their performance levels while costing only a fraction.

Also, AMD and Nvidia are coming up with new and improved Ryzen 7000 and 13th gen Raptor Lake processors, respectively, within a couple of months. These processors will outperform the current-gen processors by a respectable margin.

Thus, users might wait for the upcoming chips before spending money on the 12th gen Core i9.

However, players looking to maximize the performance the latest technology can afford should consider Team Blue's offering over the flagship AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor. The 12th gen Core i9 beats the Ryzen 5950X while costing lesser.

Conclusion

Although modern games do not require the sheer power of the Core i9 12900K, some gamers desire the latest and greatest in the market. The 12th gen Core i9 is the best bet for these high-end expectations.

The AMD equivalent represents bad value and comes with lesser performance numbers in video games.

