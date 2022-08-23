Why AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is not worth buying in 2022

AMD launched the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series in 2020, and the Ryzen 9 5950X is the most powerful processor in this series. This 16-core, 32-threaded processor is currently the company's most powerful offering.

The upgraded Zen 3 processors have improved single-core performance compared to the older Zen 2 design found in the Ryzen 3000 series.

The Ryzen 9 3950X is the last-gen counterpart of the 16-core Ryzen 9 processor. The older 3950X came with 16-cores and 32-threads, much like the newer design. However, the improved single-core performance makes the newer chip stronger at a steeper price.

The target demographic for the Ryzen 9 5950X

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor (Image via AMD)

AMD's flagship processor packs flagship performance. However, users who opt for this processor will need to spend a premium on every other component to fully utilize its potential.

Gamers won't really need the extraordinary performance of the 16-core Ryzen 9 to run the latest AAA titles on the market. AMD did not build this processor for gaming alone, and the chip is meant to tackle far superior workloads.

This 16-core chip is meant for professionals. It can handle video game development workloads without a hiccup. The processor can also handle AI, machine learning, and complex calculation workloads necessary for research work.

How does the Ryzen 9 5950X fare against the competition?

Laus Deo @hatimhtm2003 Intel Core i9-13900K is reportedly 60% faster in 7-Zip decompression test than i9-12900K Intel Core i9-13900K is reportedly 60% faster in 7-Zip decompression test than i9-12900K https://t.co/1mWKEfNAwT

Intel launched the Core i9 12900K as their flagship processor back in November 2021. Although a faster variant (Core i9 12900KS) exists, the -KS variant is a binned 12900K.

Intel's advanced Alder Lake process node and superior design give the 12900K an advantage. The processor packs the same number of cores as the Ryzen 9 5950X. However, Intel's chip comes with eight performance cores and eight efficiency cores. In nearly every video game, Intel's flagship processor beats the 16-core Ryzen 9 by a considerable margin.

In addition, the Core i9 12900K is far cheaper than the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor. This chip is also more power efficient than AMD's design. Thus, gamers can save some money on power consumption and cooling hardware. This money can instead go towards purchasing a beefier graphics card.

Conclusion

Considering the factors listed above, the Ryzen 9 5950X doesn't offer good value for gamers. The processor is one of the most powerful options available on the market. However, the pricing and superior competition should make gamers reconsider their choice.

AMD has been charging a hefty premium for their 16-core processors for a couple of generations now. Although modern AAA titles do not require the extra performance, people looking to build the ultimate system believe that the chip will maximize the build's potential.

Additionally, AMD and Intel will be coming up with the new Ryzen 7000 series and Raptor Lake processors, respectively. These processors will improve single-core performance. Sporting a new design, a new socket, and DDR5 support, both of these series are worth waiting for.

The Core i9 12900K is available at every leading PC hardware seller at a lower price than the 5950X. Thus, gamers are better off opting for the Intel flagship.

Intel also sells the Core i9 12900KF, which is the same processor but without the UHD 770 iGPU. This processor offers the same performance as the 12900K, which helps users save money that can instead be used to buy a beefier graphics card.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish