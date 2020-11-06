AMD Ryzen 5000 series pricing for India announced

AMD 5000 series desktop processors were announced earlier last month, and finally, the processors have arrived in India. They had been made available for purchase on 5th November, yet the availability of these products was unknown for the Indian market as it depended on the demand and supply.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series pricing in India

The AMD Ryzen Processor (Image Credits: AMD)

The Ryzen 5000 series is based on the new Zen 3 architecture, in which AMD offers up to 16 core and 32 threads along with up to 4.9 GHz Boost and cache memory up to 72MB (L2+L3) in its top-of-the-line Ryzen9 5950X.

AMD claims that the Ryzen9 5950X offers up to 29% more powerful gaming performance than the previous Zen 2 3950X. Compared to the Intel i9 10900k, it provides almost double the work performance and around 5% more gaming performance.

Apart from this, the 5000 series also includes the Ryzen9 5900X, Ryzen7 5800X, and Ryzen5 5600X desktop processors. AMD claims that these processors will provide 26% more gaming performance than the previous-generation Zen 2 series processors.

All these fantastic specifications come with affordable prices, which are listed below:

Rzyen5 5600x: ₹22,990

₹22,990 Ryzen7 5800X: ₹34,490

₹34,490 Ryzen9 5900X: ₹41,990

₹41,990 Ryzen 9 5950X: ₹60,990

Note: The prices mentioned above are exclusive of GST.

Pricing for the @AMDRyzen 5000 Series processors in India.



To use the latest AMD processors with B550 or X570 AMD motherboards, players will need to update to the latest BIOS, which is AGESA 1081 or above. Also, to use these with an X470/B450 board, users will have to wait for the BIOS update, which is scheduled for Q1 of 2021.

