Report: PUBG Mobile approached Paytm, Airtel for India return

On 2nd September, a ban was imposed on PUBG Mobile by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology due to security concerns. This move was part of suspending 118 Chinese apps and games, and subsequently, all these applications were removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

PUBG Corporation then announced that it had retracted the authorization of the PUBG Mobile franchise from Tencent Games in India.

Despite the ban, several users in India could access the server and play the game. However, about a week back, PUBG Mobile, in a post on its Facebook page, announced it would be terminating the server access to the Indian users. After this move, users have not been able to play the game; facing a 'server is busy' error.

And now, a new report by TechCrunch suggests that the game could soon make a return in India.

Report: Paytm, Airtel approached by PUBG Mobile for India return

A source, on the condition of anonymity, told TechCrunch that PUBG Corporation has engaged with cloud service provides to store the data of Indian users within the country.

Another source told them that the company has privately informed some high-profile Indian streamers that they expect the game to return by this year's end.

Also, the sources stated that an announcement could be expected very soon regarding the future of PUBG Mobile in the country. Several professional players also hinted about the possible return announcement of the game on social media, details of which are here.

According to the report, PUBG Corporation has approached several local firms, including Paytm and Airtel, to know whether they are interested in publishing the game in the country. The former company's spokesperson declined to comment on the same.

Advertisement

This report indeed brings a ray of hope, but only time will tell if the return of PUBG Mobile in India happens.

Also read: PUBG Mobile players flock to Korean, Vietnamese versions after server shutdown in India