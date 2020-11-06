PUBG Mobile players flock to Korean, Vietnamese versions after server shutdown in India

The Indian gaming scene is primarily dominated by the mobile games industry, and that mostly thanks to the success of games like PUBG Mobile. This title was representative of a certain type of game that was only previously playable on consoles and PC.

Mobile hardware has evolved by leaps and bounds, and console-level games like PUBG Mobile are now playable for free on mobile phones. Thus, this game's popularity, along with several other BR titles, led to a period of massive growth.

However, PUBG Mobile fell to the sword in the country with the ban on apps of Chinese origin in September. With the game's ties to the Chinese tech giant, Tencent Games, which until recently held its publishing rights in India, PUBG Mobile's servers were shut down in the country.

However, players seem to have found a workaround and can play the game, albeit in a slightly different way.

PUBG Mobile: Indian players flock to Korean and Vietnamese versions

This is heartbreaking. But I think it’s because if you want to connect a new server, you have to terminate the old one’s. Anyways, hope to see you back soon. #PUBGMOBILEINDIA

Hope KR version still works🤭🤭😅 #unbanPUBG #PUBGUnban @PUBGMOBILE @PUBGMOBILE_IN pic.twitter.com/Qhy30M9vG9 — Akshat Vatsayan (@VatsayanAkshat) October 30, 2020

Players seem to have migrated to the version of this game in other countries like South Korea and Vietnam. As, essentially, the PUBG Mobile experience remains the same in virtually every version, they seem to have no issue trying out a different version.

This particular workaround seems to function because Tencent Games does not have publishing rights in those countries. PUBG Mobile Korea is published independently by PUBG Corporation, and thus, seems to work perfectly fine for Indian players through apps such as TapTap.

Similarly, the Vietnamese version optimized and localized for Vietnamese players, is published by VNG Game Publishing.

This has led to something of a mass exodus of Indian players to these particular versions of the game.

#PUBGMOBILE KR version Asia Server Now

Gold tier = Ace tier...Too gud players & intense in every match 🔥❤️ — Sanju (@SanjayJalsaa) November 3, 2020

Play Pubg KR, pubg mobile will come back — Aryan Upadhyay (@JimmySon98) October 31, 2020

Kr version — MV (@VaishnavMit) November 3, 2020

@PUBG Why pubg mobile is still working in india, despite all servers are banned in form of korean version and vietnam version? Why and how indian users are still able to access it, again you are violating indian government orders. @GoI_MeitY @PIBHomeAffairs @GoI_MeitY — Suraj choudhary (@Surajch797979) November 3, 2020

Popular Indian PUBG Mobile streamers are now streaming the Korean and Vietnamese versions

Many popular PUBG Mobile streamers are also live streaming their gameplay from these in-demand versions of this game, as seen below:

GTX Preet

GodNixon Gaming

LoLzZz Gaming

