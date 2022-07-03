5 best AMD processors to play Fortnite in 2022

Fortnite is one of the world's most graphically intense battle royale games today, given the dual processing requirements of in-game combat with shooting and building. With rising system requirements, ensuring smooth gameplay is getting more expensive.

AMD's Ryzen line has been making headlines across various price segments as the favored product for power users in PCs and laptops. Major brands have also taken note of this change, with AMD processors and their strong integrated graphics being the top choice for gaming laptops and ready-made PCs.

Best AMD processors with integrated graphics for Fortnite (July 2022)

This list is in ascending order of the value these processors provided at their respective price points.

5) Ryzen 3 5300G

The Zen 3 APU and the Radeon RX Vega 6 graphic engine come together in this CPU to provide some stellar Fortnite performances at 720p, with many comparing it to the more expensive Ryzen 5 5600G. The chip is compatible with AM4 motherboards and stays stable under heavy overclocking.

One of the most cost-effective choices today, the 5300G's OEM-only sale is its only major flaw. This means that the processor is only sold to large corporations for use in ready-to-use PCs or laptops.

Cores/Threads 4/8 Base Clock/Boost Clock 4.0 GHz/4.2 GHz Overclocking Yes TDP 65W

Readers can get their hands on this chip via resellers who sell the CPU without a stock cooler for a small premium.

4) Ryzen 5 4600G

What gives the 4600G a great offering is that due to its last generation Zen 2 microarchitecture, the CPU prices have been slashed after newer options were introduced in the market. It includes a Radeon RX Vega 7, which can provide enviable performances at 720p in almost every game, including Fortnite.

Cores / Threads 6 / 12 Base clock / Boost clock 3.7GHz / 4.2GHz Overclocking No TDP 65W

The APU is available at a discounted rate of $177.99 on Newegg and can be purchased anywhere between $175-$200 on various platforms.

3) Ryzen 5 5600G

Power users should pay attention to this section as this is the best chip for them in the market and won't burn a hole in their pockets. It comes with a solid Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics engine that provides decent Fortnite gameplay even at 1080p and exceptional performance at 720p.

The two factors that boost the value of this package are the in-box CPU Cooler, allowing for stable overclocking, and the fact that 5600G is much cheaper than its competing i5-11600K.

Cores / Threads 6 / 12 Base clock / Boost clock 3.9GHz / 4.4GHz Overclocking No TDP 65W

This APU is officially listed at $259 but can be bought for around $180-$200 from various sellers on Amazon.

2) Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

With its eight sets of Zen 2 cores comprising 16 threads and a Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics engine, this chip can run up to 2100 MHz. Like the 5300G, this processor is also OEM only, meaning it is only sold to corporations making ready-to-use PCs and laptops.

This does not mean that readers cannot get their hands on this APU, as several resellers will make it available to users building their next PC. Such resellers will typically sell the product without a box or CPU cooler and charge a small premium on the chip's base price.

Cores / Threads 8 / 16 Base clock / Boost clock 3.6GHz / 4.4GHz Overclocking Yes TDP 65W

Users with other heavy graphic processing needs like video editing, alongside Fortnite, should consider investing in the 4750G.

1) Ryzen 7 5700G

Simply put, this is the absolute best APU on the market at the time of writing and can deliver stunning 1080P Fortnite gameplay on par with several dedicated GPUs of the past few years.

The 5700G is understood to be a more readily available and slightly more powerful version of the 4750G, as the processor is directly made available to consumers via AMD and has a higher base and boost clocks. Minor upgrades from the 4750G can make significant real-time upgrades to the user's Fortnite experience.

Cores / Threads 8 / 16 Base clock / Boost clock 3.8GHz / 4.6GHz Overclocking Yes TDP 65W

The best in the business is officially listed at $359 but is generally available anywhere between $275-$310 on Amazon.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

