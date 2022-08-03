Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake rumored release date, specs, and more

The specs and release date of Intel's next processor, the 13th Gen Raptor Lake, has reportedly been leaked, courtesy of Tom’s Hardware and Enthusiastic Citizen (via Bilibili).

If the two sources are to be believed, the upcoming hardware will likely be released around the same time as AMD’s Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 processor, continuing the two companies’ battle for PC dominance.

JJ - PimpmuckL @JJLiebig Q4 '22 hardware timeline:



- 15. Sept: AMD will launch the Ryzen 7000 CPUs

- Mid Oct: Intel launch the 13th gen

- Nov: Nvidia will launch the 4090, 4080/4070 a tad later

- Also Nov: AMD will launch their RX7000 series, unsure which one first

Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake specs and a potential release window

Intel’s Raptor Lake processor will likely support PCIe 5.0 and DDR5. It will also offer DDR4 support for PCs that do not have the same power. This will make it a more flexible processor, and part of several PC builds.

Users of the previous Alder Lake processors will be able to use it on their existing motherboards. For those who wish to upgrade, there will be 700-series motherboards at launch with better connectivity options.

Reportedly, the processor will feature more overclock options for users who want to really push what their PC can do. When it comes to the technical details of the processor, here are the reported specs to peruse:

Codename: Raptor Lake

Desktop and mobile launch in Q4 2022 (October)

Up to 24 cores and 32 threads on 'Intel 7' process node

Up to 8 Raptor Cove Performance cores (P-Cores) and 16 Gracemont Efficiency cores (E-Cores)

Raptor Lake-S (65W to 125W desktop) and Raptor Lake-P (15 to 45W mobile) confirmed

Rumored 5.8 GHz boost

Up to 36MB of L3 Cache (20% increase), up to 32MB L2 (2.3x increase)

Dual-Channel DDR4-3200 and DDR5-5600 memory support, x16 PCIe 5.0 and x4 PCIe 4.0 interface, Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4

Support for PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs, support for AI M.2 Module

"Up to double-digit performance boost"

Socket LGA 1700, Raptor Lake backward compatible with existing coolers, mobile chips are BGA compatible

700-Series Chipset: Z790, H770, B760 Motherboards

Chipset: Up to 20 PCH PCIe 4.0 and eight PCIe 3.0

Enhanced CPU overclocking features, including per-core and Efficient Thermal Velocity Boost

There is no official confirmation regarding the retail release date, but the processor will likely debut in Q4 2022. Thus, anyone looking to buy this processor should keep an eye out on the markets between October and December 2022. Though the release date could always change going forward, the current speculation stands as such.

The above specs are also sourced via leaks and could have changed since the information was initially obtained. As with all leaks, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Regardless, PC gamers and desktop enthusiasts could have a very interesting time in late 2022.

