Is Intel i9 12900KS worth buying for gaming in 2022?

The 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs by Intel have changed the gaming market with their unchallenged performance. Analysis and benchmarks prove that the i9 12900KS is the fastest gaming processor, which is also priced competitively.

This CPU is an unlocked special edition, which is the binned version of the Intel i9 12900K. A binned version means that the KS has a better silicon chip compared to the K or non-K versions.

The specifications of the i9 12900KS are (without processor graphics):

Total cores: 16

Performance cores: 8

Efficient cores: 8

Total Threads: 24

Max Turbo Frequency: 5.50 GHz

Cache: 30 MB Intel Smart Cache

Processor Base Power: 150 W

Maximum Turbo Power: 241 W

A closer look at what buying an Intel i9 12900KS entails

Intel i9 12900KS (Image via Google Images)

The processor is priced at $739 which is a great price for the top performance offered by it. However, for the average gamer, it is a bit much.

The main rival, AMD, has one CPU which can compete against this beast, which is the Ryzen 7 5800X3D priced at a much lower $449. However, the i9 12900KS outperforms it too, but by a small margin. So, if you're looking to save more than $250, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D might not be a bad choice.

GPUs and monitors required to have the Intel i9 12900KS chip work at its best

To make the most out of this CPU, you'll need equally strong components so that there is no bottleneck in performance. Mainly, you'll need a strong GPU that can be anything over an Nvidia RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800. With such a combination, the PC will be able to power games at 4K definition at good FPS.

To make use of high resolution and high FPS, a fast gaming monitor will be required as well. Since all of the components in a build with this CPU are top-tier, a PSU strong enough to supply power to all the components will be a necessity. A minimum of 700W PSU is recommended as this CPU has a power rating of 241W at its max.

Cooling devices and RAM required for optimum functioning

The Intel i9 12900KS does not come with a stock cooler in the box, so users will need to get a third-party cooler to keep this processor stable and cool. The cooler has to be of high quality as this CPU gets hot under load and can be overclocked as well. Liquid cooling is a good option to go, which will keep the PC build silent and stylish.

This CPU supports both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, though coupling this processor with DDR5 RAM will give the best performance. DDR5 is significantly faster than its predecessor, with speeds going up to 6400 MT/s.

As if the performance of a base Intel i9 12900KS wasn't enough, it can be overclocked to dish out even more performance and increase FPS in games. Benchmarks show that the gaming performance can improve by up to 10% when the i9 12900KS is overclocked.

Conclusion

The verdict is that the i9 12900KS is definitely worth buying for gaming in 2022 if users have the money to spare. Compared to the i9 12900K which costs $150 less than the KS version, it gives players a small 4% FPS gain at 1080p in various games according to benchmarks. But looking at other uses, such as rendering and animation, there are bigger gains with the KS model.

Without a doubt, the Intel i9 12900KS is for enthusiasts with deep pockets. However, if you are an average gamer and do not perform heavy tasks, paying such a hefty amount might not be the best idea.

Another hindrance is that with the CPU, users will need to buy a lot of new components as well. The price of the CPU, at $739, is affordable.

However, players will also need to get a compatible motherboard, compatible RAM, a new GPU to reduce bottleneck, a PSU to power it all, a CPU cooler, and a gaming monitor to display the power of the build. With these upgrades, users will essentially have to buy a new PC.

Considering these factors, it depends on users if they want to buy the best CPU for gaming in the market or not.

