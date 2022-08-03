Intel reportedly set to introduce WiFi 7 in 2024 as Apple moves to WiFi 6E

WiFi 6E is currently the fastest standard for wireless connectivity on devices, adding support for the 6GHz spectrum with faster wireless speeds and low latencies. WiFi 7 is set to replace it in 2024.

It was introduced in 2020 and replaced with WiFi 6 as the standard, which was released in 2018. Technology has been moving at a rapid pace, with gaps in generations decreasing substantially. The gap between WiFi 5 and 6 was four years.

Apple has not adopted the latest technology from Intel in their newest devices. The iPhone 13 series and the MacBookBook M2 series all have WiFi 6 installed.

It has been heavily rumored that Apple will be making the move to new technology with Intel in the iPhone 14 series. This would further decrease latency, improve battery efficiency and increase wireless speeds.

WiFi 7 will exponentially increase bandwidth stability and double processing speeds

While the development of WiFi 7 is in the early stages, the successor to WiFi 6E is expected to have more stable 6GHz connectivity and support for up to 36 Gbps when connected via LAN. Intel hopes that the technology will be ready by 2024 and plans to install it on laptops before moving on to all other devices.

Eric McLaughlin, vice president of Intel, says there is still a chance for the technology to improve further before its release, as there is more than a year left for it to be used commercially.

WiFi 6E (802.11ax) is already super fast and more than sufficient for the average user. The best usage of WiFi 6E is when working within high signal congestion as it offers reliable connection in crowded environments.

WiFi 7 (802.11be) will improve upon the current technology further and is intended to be twice as fast as its predecessor. However, the average user will not be affected by such changes as the current speeds are already fast enough.

Apple has taken this into consideration and, smartly enough, did not make the changes to move to WiFi 6E. This resulted in the company saving money and increasing profits.

Even with the latest technology installed on your device, WiFi 6E requires a router that is also compatible with the technology to tap into 6GHz airwaves. That will be the case when the successor becomes commercially available. Users will need a router that is compatible with WiFi 7 for devices to make use of the technology.

Apple could follow the same trend for the next generation of WiFi and take a long time before installing it on their devices.

Intel isn't the only chip developer planning to move to WiFi 7 in 2024. Other manufacturers such as Qualcomm, Broadcom and MediaTek are also in line to release WiFi 7-based products in the coming years.

